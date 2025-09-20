Hello managers,

It's been only four days since we released Regista, and you have already provided us with a lot of feedback to work on. We are thankful for that and have begun improving the gameplay experience already.

Starting with the Lineup panel, many of our players have requested more visible statistics for our team because our strategies do not feel impactful enough. We are already keeping track of these statistics and are now making them all visible one by one.



Here is how it looks like right now,

From now on, we will be following a path where we will make every calculation that we do in the background visible to all managers.

You can see the full changelog below,