Hey People! Luke here.

I know it's been almost a year, but an actual update to the stable version of the game is coming!!!

(ironic because tester version is more stable, though level balance is direly needed so the baseline experience for a new player is pretty bad)

With any luck, I'll finish my cleanup work on Shallows and Kreydell by October 10th, but no promises sadly I'm one guy and there's a lot to get done. I'd love for this to have all been done months ago but it ain't so easy.

Since the last 8 months have been about overhauling the game's internals and adding a whole lot of new visual fidelity and stuff, there wouldn't be much to replay if you'd already beaten ATS. (there are overhauled levels but only 3) So......

Achievements!

While I'm updating all our levels across the entire game, what better time to get some achievements setup for people to have fun with.

We have 24 achievements some easy, some traumatic and some just weirder than others!

Three of them aren't acquirable yet (Annihilate The Spance, Apocrypha, and White Tower), they are there as a little reminder that there's more to come.

A reminder that you can play the latest tester build of ATS by:

right-click on ATS > properties > Betas > Beta Participation > None > tester - unstable

Alright, back to work for me.

Cheers.