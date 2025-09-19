Changelog:

Added translations into all languages for the main menu and the pause menu.



Specified the correct aspect ratio for 2560 × 1440 (@koronora)



Placeholder names for the gribble objects have been replaced with more relevant ones. Missing English text for item names has also been added (@pheeonyx, @mimozalice, @frostbyteuk, @crom and @mem8 text issue reports were processed in this version)



We noticed that many people were confused about no UI clear feedback when the language is changed in the menu. We hope this process is now more transparent.Thank you to everyone who plays our game, leaves feedback, and reports bugs! Your enthusiasm for the project is incredibly inspiring and motivates us to fix all issues as quickly as possible and surprise you even more when the game will be released!