The Early Access version of IT HAS MY FACE is officially out.

When compared to the demo, this Early Access version of IT HAS MY FACE contains a megaton worth of new content. Highlights include:

A bunch of new story chapters

The endless, face-meltingly difficult “Invasion” mode

1v1 MULTIPLAYER, a glimpse of the friend-slaughtering possibilities to come

All the foundations of our full game are here. However, we have much more planned, and we’d like your help in building it. We don’t just want your faces, we also want your feedback. We would particularly love your thoughts on balancing, multiplayer features, and any additional content you think would help make IT HAS MY FACE the best game it can be.

Please do not hesitate to give us your opinions on Steam, as well as through Discord and Reddit. We’ll be communicating with you often as we proceed through Early Access.

For any Dead by Daylight players who are curious about the IT HAS MY FACE cross-promotion rewards, previewed below, please note that:

You must create a BHVR Account to claim the rewards

The rewards won’t be available in Dead by Daylight until after players have completed the 9.2.0 update, which will be available at approximately 12:00PM Eastern time on September 23

We can’t wait to stab our clones with you. Thank you for your support on this journey.