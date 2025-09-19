Hey Pinball Fans!

We’ve reached a huge milestone: after nine years of dedicated development and shared journey, Zaccaria Pinball is about to achieve what we dreamed of from the very beginning! This is not just an update. It marks the start of a new era in the life of the game.

When we first launched Zaccaria Pinball on Steam, it featured only 27 tables and very basic functionality. Back then, we could only hope that over time it would grow into a true pinball universe. Over the years, however, we shaped the game together with the community. Today, there are over 150 tables available, along with countless features that make the game unique in the world of digital pinball.

Back then, everything was different. Nine years ago, our goal was to make the game accessible to everyone, so we designed it to run even on 2010-era low/medium laptops. This meant that at the time, we couldn’t fully exploit the graphical capabilities of contemporary hardware.

The raytracing implementation in the game doesn’t require GPUs with dedicated raytracing cores. This was important to us because we wanted everyone to enjoy this graphical feature, not just those with the latest and most expensive GPUs. Nine years have passed, and today the minimum supported configuration is an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030. Thanks to our long-standing development philosophy, even players with a GeForce GT 1030 can enjoy 1080p raytracing options. This GPU is already far more powerful than the originally targeted hardware.

Over the years, we’ve added VR support, multiplayer, major graphical upgrades and optimizations, and countless internal settings. All aimed at enhancing the gameplay experience. On multiple occasions, we rewrote the program almost entirely. In our current work, which began earlier this year, we’ve fundamentally redesigned the system again to ensure it remains stable, expandable, and enjoyable for many years to come.

One of the biggest changes is that Zaccaria Pinball now runs on a server-based system, whereas previously it relied solely on Steam. We built this system completely from scratch. It wasn’t easy, but we believe this ensures a long-term, high-quality experience for the community and continuous growth of the game. This decision is also important because our priority has always been that players should not have to buy the content again as a new program. Tables you’ve acquired over the years will remain yours. We believe that community retention, respect for players, and shared experiences are far more important than any short-term revenue.

From the very beginning, we also kept in mind players who don’t want to or for some reason cannot play in online mode. One real-life scenario we considered is this. A user plays on Steam Deck at home in online mode, then takes the game on a trip where no internet is available. That’s why we implemented a system where any earned customizations remain accessible offline. Once the player reconnects to the internet, the game automatically syncs their progress with our servers, ensuring they still receive the XP they earned.

Over a month ago, we launched the closed beta. Nearly 50 players enthusiastically supported our work. Countless bug fixes and gameplay improvements were made based on feedback and reports. This month felt long to us because every day brought us closer to sharing the game with a wider audience. It was a challenge to balance fixing bugs and implementing community suggestions, but we chose the latter to ensure a better experience for you.

We released the closed beta even though VR and multiplayer weren’t fully re-implemented yet, and the game could mostly only be controlled with a mouse. We sincerely thank the beta testers who spent countless hours testing the server-based system despite these limitations. Along the way, we also added new graphical enhancements. Opal lamps on original Zaccaria tables and 3D prism lamps now feature raytracing for a more lifelike look. Additionally, large pinball table lamps now behave like classic halogen bulbs. They gradually light up and fade, rather than just switching on and off. On older EM tables, Scroll Reels are now correctly simulated.

For an authentic experience, we implemented the Carry Over style, but because it can be slow in real life. Especially on retro tables with seven-digit scores. We also added the option to use Direct Drive. The main difference is that Carry Over only drives the first wheel, while the others follow. Whereas in Direct Drive, all wheels spin independently. The new customization menu lets you freely choose which style you prefer.

We’ve completely revamped customization in the game. There’s now a leveling system where you earn XP, unlocking new customization options as you level up. But that’s not all. As shown in earlier screenshots, there’s also a “Magic Market” menu. You might wonder if this requires real money. We managed to avoid microtransactions entirely! The solution is the Tournament system, which includes both official tournaments and player-organized events. Players who place well earn in-game currency, which can be spent in the Magic Market. Additionally, players who purchased the Bronze Pack receive extra customization options.

The new server-based system allowed us to completely redesign the Achievement system. From now on, in-game Achievements are called Table Tasks, with some still linked to their corresponding Steam Achievements. These Table Tasks are now also saved on our servers.

VR controls have been fully re-implemented, like all other features. You can now choose which eye is displayed on the player’s screen, and we’ve redesigned laser pointer handling, making aiming much more precise and easier for UI navigation. Additionally, FFR (Fixed Foveated Rendering) has been implemented. This keeps the center of your view sharp while gradually reducing detail toward the edges, improving VR performance with minimal impact on clarity. It requires an NVIDIA RTX graphics card.

We’ve updated Steam Input with new actions, which may require you to manually reselect your Steam Input settings. At the same time, we’ve kept the legacy XInput support. XInput button mappings can be adjusted in-game, while Steam Input customization is done through the Steam interface. It’s important to select the correct input method, as the two cannot be used simultaneously.

We also implemented the RCAS pass from FSR 1.0, often used by VR players for extra image sharpness. However, it’s available to all users with a stronger GPU and can be very useful.

Another new feature enabled by the server-based system is Quests. There are daily, weekly, and monthly Quests. Completing them grants XP, helping you level up.

We’d like to introduce the Tournament system to help you understand why it was implemented this way. We aimed to recreate the atmosphere of real tournaments. Once a Tournament match starts, there are no breaks. You must complete it in one go. Every pinball hit matters, as official tournaments give a limited number of attempts. This ensures that every shot counts. Official Tournaments come in three types: daily, weekly, and monthly. Players who own the table get more attempts (3/4/5), while those who don’t still get 1/1/2 attempts. Owners can also practice in unlimited Practice mode before the match, following the same rules but without recording scores.

There’s also the Custom Tournament, which players can start for 100 Magic Coins. Up to nine Custom Tournaments can run simultaneously, and each player can host only one at a time. Settings are fully customizable: Arcade/Simulation/User(host physical parameters) mode, 3 or 5 balls, and number of attempts. Duration is limited to 24 hours. Winners of both Official and Custom Tournaments earn Magic Coins. If a Custom Tournament is successful, the host is refunded 100 Magic Coins. For detailed rules, please check the in-game description.

Recently, beta testers asked how we could better reward players who purchased content. The solution is profile customization. All players can earn XP and spend Magic Coins in the Magic Market, but the profile banner stripe is reserved for those who have purchased content. This way, everyone receives rewards, while supporting players are specially recognized.

Originally, completed Tournaments couldn’t be reviewed, as we were focused on making the system work correctly. Following beta feedback, we added this feature. At the last moment, we also re-implemented replay functionality. You can now watch matches of the top 3 players during the Tournament, and replays remain available for 30 days after completion.

Over the past year, we modified more than 40,000 lines of code in our massive 340,000-line engine/game codebase. Server-side code adds another 32,000+ lines. This doesn’t include third-party libraries.

We’re proud that, as a small but passionate and dedicated team, we could work on this project. We know many of you have been with us since the beginning, while others joined later. We sincerely thank all of you for your support, ideas, bug reports, and even criticism. Every piece of feedback helped us make the game better. There were tough times and forced breaks over these nine years, but we never gave up because we always felt it was worth continuing.

The version being released now is not the conclusion. It’s a new beginning. In the coming days, we’ll work on leaving Early Access. For us, leaving Early Access is just a milestone. We will continue developing Zaccaria with the same enthusiasm. We know this version isn’t perfect and never will be, but we strive to release the best version possible. We apologize in advance for any critical bugs you may encounter and will work to fix as many issues as possible.

After leaving Early Access, our next milestone is to have Zaccaria Pinball run as a unified version on all platforms (Nintendo, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox), including shared Tournaments and Leaderboards. We hope this will finally create a true pinball universe where players can compete from anywhere.

We know that for veteran players, the new menu structure may feel a bit unfamiliar at first, as we completely redesigned it. Our goal was to create a logical layout that works seamlessly with every input method. We considered touch screens, keyboards, mice, controllers, and VR controls. Creating a menu that met all these criteria wasn’t easy, so in some areas, compromises were necessary. Please share your feedback to let us know if we succeeded. No matter how you play, the experience should remain enjoyable.

From the very beginning, it has been our dream to make the game accessible to players who don’t speak English. With more customization options than ever before, supporting multiple languages became a crucial consideration during the rewrite. Accordingly, we designed the UI from the ground up to handle different languages. We’ve successfully translated the game into Hungarian, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, and Dutch. Special thanks go to the native-speaking beta testers who helped correct language errors. We know some inaccuracies may remain, so we ask native-speaking players to report any issues via bug tickets, and we will fix them. Please note that table rules and in-game DMD/LCD text are not included in the translations.

We felt that the original Artwork Table no longer met modern expectations, so we completely overhauled the Artwork DLC. The Artwork Table is replaced by the Viking Table, featuring deluxe-level table mechanics and a special ability. Before you start playing, you can customize its visuals.

This table includes 16 individually customizable elements, such as the cabinet interior walls, ramp plastics, pop bumper caps, targets, background, and main playfield components. For each element, you can choose from five different graphic styles, allowing for a unique visual experience every time you play. If you don’t want to spend too much time customizing, there’s also an option to generate a random setup.

This year, every update has included a new table, and this update is no exception.

Step up and feel the heat. Star’s Phoenix Deluxe takes the legendary 1987 classic and turns it into a high-roller’s dream. Dazzling visuals, fast-paced action, and nonstop rewards bring the thrill of the casino floor straight to your screen.

Spin the reels of chance with ball save, kickback, multipliers, and sizzling combo shots, then stack up the wins with skillshots, hand bonuses, jackpots, and exclusive access to the VIP poker room and cocktail bar.

Choose your game of chance across five unique modes (Poker, Craps, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette) each packed with its own casino-inspired challenges and risks worth taking. And when the stakes skyrocket, unleash multiball madness and chase layered objectives that keep the adrenaline flowing.

With every flip, Star’s Phoenix Deluxe captures the glamour, glitz, and energy of a luxury casino. Reimagined for the digital pinball age. Place your bets, hit the lights, and let the good times roll.

And that’s not all. We’re also preparing a special surprise, which we’re keeping under wraps for now. But one thing’s for sure. Pinball fans will want to keep an eye out!

We are deeply grateful for your support throughout this long journey. Without you, this game could never have become what it is today. A constantly expanding pinball experience with over 150 tables, offering challenges for every type of player.

Now it’s time to celebrate together. Zaccaria Pinball has finally reached its best form yet.

For those who love a great soundtrack, the awesome music tracks from this new table are available separately if you own the Zaccaria Pinball - Original Soundtrack DLC.

We hope everyone enjoys the new version, and we thank you for continuing to be part of our journey!

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team