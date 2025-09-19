1.1 TRAILER :





Patch Notes:





-New Area: Military base has been overhauled, theres now a huge tunnel that leads to the sewer/labs in the base and alot of loot and cool details

-Detailed and added loot to military base

-Beartraps now leave bloodstains when activated

-Weapon lockers around map now have ammo

-Overhauled store pages description, screenshots, and released new trailer

-Lowered bloom a bit

-Made 3D res that changes with overall settings give better performance

-Made 1911 with sight have better description, unique Icon, and better textures

-Added dead body and ammo to security room in lab

-Doors in lab that cannot be opened are now a different texture

-Keypad now makes sounds when used

-Rake can now open locked doors

-Made dynamic skylight moonlight look better with volumetric fog

-New beartrap pull out sound

-Moved loot in vent in lab

-Added beartrap place & camera place sounds





Fixes:





-Fixed fan dealing damage in town house when standing under it

-Fixed having to jump to get on one of the wooden bridges

-Fixed AK reload

-Fixed rake being alerted by gunshots (I know its a cool feature its just causing some issues with his AI I think)

-Fixed not being able to press esc in settings of main menu

-Fixed merch link logo showing up when loading

-Fixed ugly lab ceiling texture

-Fixed not be able to run between a set of tents under the wooden bridges

-Fixed Ugly textures at old lab location

-Fixed MP5 Location not having trigger that switches ambience to inside ambience

-Fixed Shacks having no collision

-Fixed Rakes AI breaking when dealing with doors

-Fixed Rake not being able to get up watch towers

-Fixed rake dying mid run animation, he now stops and waits a second before dying

-Fixed combining items causing issues with UI

-Removed stamina raising faster when crouched (sorry theres been a bug where your stamina increase rate can be super low or super high and im 90% this is whats causing it so I need time to test and fix it)

-Lowered MP5 Damage



