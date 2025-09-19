1.1 TRAILER :
Patch Notes:
-New Area: Military base has been overhauled, theres now a huge tunnel that leads to the sewer/labs in the base and alot of loot and cool details
-Detailed and added loot to military base
-Beartraps now leave bloodstains when activated
-Weapon lockers around map now have ammo
-Overhauled store pages description, screenshots, and released new trailer
-Lowered bloom a bit
-Made 3D res that changes with overall settings give better performance
-Made 1911 with sight have better description, unique Icon, and better textures
-Added dead body and ammo to security room in lab
-Doors in lab that cannot be opened are now a different texture
-Keypad now makes sounds when used
-Rake can now open locked doors
-Made dynamic skylight moonlight look better with volumetric fog
-New beartrap pull out sound
-Moved loot in vent in lab
-Added beartrap place & camera place sounds
Fixes:
-Fixed fan dealing damage in town house when standing under it
-Fixed having to jump to get on one of the wooden bridges
-Fixed AK reload
-Fixed rake being alerted by gunshots (I know its a cool feature its just causing some issues with his AI I think)
-Fixed not being able to press esc in settings of main menu
-Fixed merch link logo showing up when loading
-Fixed ugly lab ceiling texture
-Fixed not be able to run between a set of tents under the wooden bridges
-Fixed Ugly textures at old lab location
-Fixed MP5 Location not having trigger that switches ambience to inside ambience
-Fixed Shacks having no collision
-Fixed Rakes AI breaking when dealing with doors
-Fixed Rake not being able to get up watch towers
-Fixed rake dying mid run animation, he now stops and waits a second before dying
-Fixed combining items causing issues with UI
-Removed stamina raising faster when crouched (sorry theres been a bug where your stamina increase rate can be super low or super high and im 90% this is whats causing it so I need time to test and fix it)
-Lowered MP5 Damage
