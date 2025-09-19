This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, friends! It’s time for another devlog.

Today we’ll talk about our plans for the beta that starts today, share some details about the next patch we’re aiming to release this fall, and briefly touch on the 1.0 launch. We’re already working on the next big patch, planned for late autumn. It will be the last major update before 1.0.

After it ships, we’ll take a short break to prepare the endings of the game’s storylines and do final polish on balance, UI, and localization. The fall patch itself focuses on core mechanics, a rework of the class system, and a wide range of Quality of Life improvements.

New beta is live!

A large update with new content has landed in the beta branch! As always, we want to start gathering feedback before the patch goes public, so drop by our Discord if you have thoughts to share.

How to join the beta branch

Open your Steam Library → right-click Quasimorph → Properties .

Go to the Betas tab and select the available branch (beta).

Wait for the update to download and launch the game.

What’s waiting for you in the beta?

Class System

We’ve added 5 new classes and reworked all the old ones.

In total, that’s almost 60 new or changed perks.



Now in Magnum’s rotation you’ll find:

Matian Mech Inf is a specialist in augments, implants, and heavy weapons: they can use active implants more often, increase resistances gained from augments, shoot LMGs more accurately, and can even turn a regular 12.7 into an explosive round.

Tongkong is a ruthless assault trooper: higher pain threshold, boosts to SMGs and fire, and can even increase their AP.

CO.B.R.A. are stealth eliminators: bonuses to throwing melee weapons, land more strikes, and gain extra AP when in danger.

Unit 317 favors light weapons: bonuses to 9 mm and .42, reduced damage falloff over distance, and can easily boost their Dodge and damage dealt.

Golem Group uses and buffs allies: this class increases ally stats — even their AP! — grants health regeneration, and in dangerous situations can redirect part of incoming damage to the nearest ally.

All existing classes have been reworked as well. New classes and the reworks are the main focus of this beta stage, so we’ll be happy to hear your feedback!

Quality of Life changes

There are a lot of them this time! That’s the second focus of this beta stage: we want the game to be more convenient and readable. We collected feedback in Discord and looked at which mods players use most often. Huge thanks to our mod community!





UI: hit chances, NPC HP & AP, floating texts

You can now see directly in game:

indicators of what weapon type the enemy is holding (melee or ranged)

how much AP they have

their health bar

When dealing damage, a floating text with an icon for the damage type will appear.

And most importantly, the game now shows the hit chance against the enemy and cover you’re aiming at, including their evasion.

Inventory handling improvements

Includes new hotkeys and options:

You can set filters on Cargo Hold tabs so items of certain types auto-sort into that tab.

Hotkeys to quickly switch between tabs and instantly move a selected item into the desired tab.

Hotkeys to open the Cargo Hold and the Operator Screen.

Option to quickly transfer items by hovering with the mouse while holding Ctrl.

Repair equipment by dragging a repair item onto it.

Switch the active weapon while the inventory is open.

Other QoL

If a wound healing fails, the next attempt will receive a cumulative 5% bonus to its chance of healing.

Highlight containers and corpses based on whether they hold items and whether you’ve already inspected them.

If you don’t have the resources for a locked Magnum upgrade, the plus sign won’t appear on its icon.

In the Solar System list, moons and satellites are now indented to make hierarchy clearer.

Production will default to the maximum stack size.

If a recipe from a chip is already unlocked, its icon now shows that.

Option to disable decals (bullet marks, casings, destroyed objects).

Items that grant perk XP now highlight the perks your current clone has.

In the second tab of the Stock Market, manufacturer stations will show up even if there’s a mission there.

Thrown grenades will now blink on the ground.

The production-item selection window now remembers its last position.

Indicators for the presence of augments and implants when inspecting NPCs.

The clone screen now shows bonuses/penalties to receiving and inflicting wounds.

Ta-da! We hope these changes improve readability and make your life easier — and your deaths more understandable.



Additional difficulty options

We know many of you want more tools to tailor the game to your taste, so we expanded difficulty customization:

Item and backpack stack sizes (x1 x2 x3 x4)

Condition of items on killed enemies (0%–100%)

NPC Dodge bonus/penalty

Mission floor count modifier from −3 to +3 (final count is at least 2)

Prevent total faction wipeout. If enabled, a faction’s last remaining station becomes immune to missions until they control at least two stations.



Coming in the next beta patches

What’s next?

An AI rework that adds new states and actions. Enemies will not only throw grenades but also pre-position more cleverly, panic or rage, use other items and even active implants.

A large number of new implants (nearly 60!), including special quasimorphic ones.



From extra resistances or accuracy/damage bonuses to increased enemy detection range and even a cortex bomb that can detonate when you receive a head wound. Among the quasimorphic options you’ll find a teleport and a damage-absorbing shield.

And finally… the last two Magnum Departments. A step beyond reality. And the final planet.



More on that next time.



Important

This is a beta: temporary balance quirks, visual artifacts, and rare crashes are possible. We actively gather feedback and fix critical issues as they appear.



Thank you!

Thank you to everyone helping us test and polish Quasimorph. Your feedback directly shapes the final release.

Happy hunting, mercenaries!



