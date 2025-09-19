 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20049882 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Appearance Terminal - As requested, a terminal has been added to your base on Maku where you can no go to adjust/change the appearance of your player character. It can be found in the room with the bar after the base has been recovered. You will be able to change any of the physical attributes of your player such as skin color, hair, moustaches, beards, etc.
  • Movement Bug - Fixed a movement bug on the star map associated with saved games being loaded with a new screen resolution.
  • War Score - Fixed a minor bug with one of the war score amounts being tallied incorrectly.


More to come! Thank you again for the fantastic feedback and reports.

