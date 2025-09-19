Hi all,

This update adds another Arena map, where the goal is to try and survive as long as possible.

It contains achievements for surviving 20, 40 and 60 minutes. After 60 minutes the red guardian will appear as the final enemy.

You unlock the map by completing the regular Arena map.

This is by far the most difficult map in the game, with attack waves being random. The best strategy is to stop levelling after you maxed all your equipment. Enemy health scales based on your level.

To get achievements you have to use the portal to exit after 20, 40 or 60 minutes.

Only the three Arena achievements can be gained, all other achievements are disabled.

The map is easier to beat as a group.

Good luck and remember that we still intend to add Survivor Level 6 in the near future.

Till later,

André