We just released a new build (0.10.0) with a new event in the main timeline: "A reward". This event unlocks when you have collected all ero cards, and features a new sex scene.

This version also introduces translations in French and in Thai. Translations are made for all contents until version 0.8.0 (more recent contents will be translated later).

We are still working on translations in Chinese Japanese, Korean and Russian. They will come at a later date.

