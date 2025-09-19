Hey everyone! Today, I have another update with new features for the mesh importer and a few bug fixes.
Improved mesh import
The mesh importer has received a few updates:
You can now import glTF models (file extensions .gltf and .glb) and use them as mesh particles!
Materials (texture and other parameter) are automatically imported if the "Load materials" option is enabled.
Other changes
Fixed issue where the app would crash pressing certain keyboard shortcuts when no effect was loaded.
Fixed issue where effects could not be loaded via drag & drop.
Changed files in this update