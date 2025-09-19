 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20049769 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Today, I have another update with new features for the mesh importer and a few bug fixes.

Improved mesh import

The mesh importer has received a few updates:

  • You can now import glTF models (file extensions .gltf and .glb) and use them as mesh particles!

  • Materials (texture and other parameter) are automatically imported if the "Load materials" option is enabled.

Other changes

  • Fixed issue where the app would crash pressing certain keyboard shortcuts when no effect was loaded.

  • Fixed issue where effects could not be loaded via drag & drop.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit pixelpart (Windows x64) Depot 1734821
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit pixelpart (Linux x64) Depot 1734822
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link