What's New:

New Car: Ardena Ignis , available from reputation level 8







The Ardena Ignis is a coupe that strikes a rare balance between sportiness and elegance. Its flowing lines and timeless proportions give it a commanding presence, while precise handling and a strong engine range make it a joy to drive. Built over a full decade, the Ignis became one of Ardena’s signature models – modern in engineering yet carrying the spirit of a classic coupe.





, available from New Vehicle Scanner Tab – helps you estimate earnings from work done on a vehicle.









Full Controller Support – the game has been playable on PC/Xbox controllers for some time, now it fully supports controllers, and all future updates will include this support.



Other Changes:

Fuel cans are now deployed from the inventory using a button instead of the radial menu, unifying gameplay with upcoming deployable elements.



Fixed positions of some vehicles on tow trucks to prevent wheels from spinning or levitating.



Fixed progress tracking for bodywork tasks on Largo wrecks.



Improved trophy creation jingle – now 3D sound instead of 2D.



Improved employee app UI on tablet – text in some languages now fits properly in frames.



Sneak Peek:

Soon, changes will come to the player’s yard! A new building and excavator aren’t there by chance. Any guesses what it will be?In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:Our friends atannounced yesterday the release date for the. It’s coming on