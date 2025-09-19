 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20049753 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Date: 19. Sept. 2025

Version: 1.9.11340


Dear Revheads!

During the past months, we have collected and analyzed many bug reports and logs. As a results, we have fixed tons of bugs, made some significant memory improvements.

Thank you for everyone who helped us with sending bug reports or just allowing the game to send analytics, so we can make the game better.

Since the changes would be endless long, also some is specific for other platforms, here is a summarized list of changes:

  • fixed broken garage, where no wall was visible and game could freeze

  • fixed pricing, some missing info in catalog and newspaper

  • changed Boodja salt lake to lighting a bit darker, not so bright

  • fixed Kanji boost gauge

  • fixed starting sound effects when leaving garage or shop (it was stuck in a loop for few sec)

  • fixed starter sound effects to better reflect the battery

  • fixed battery charging, broken and used battery can't be charged up to 100% anymore

  • added skip to intro

  • updated game controller and steering wheel support

  • performance and memory optimization (mostly for low end HW, esp. at load another level)

  • and many more bug fixes...

Have Fun!

Changed files in this update

macOS Revhead Mac Depot 589761
  • Loading history…
Windows Revhead Win Depot 589762
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Revhead Linux Depot 589763
  • Loading history…
