Date: 19. Sept. 2025

Version: 1.9.11340



Dear Revheads!



During the past months, we have collected and analyzed many bug reports and logs. As a results, we have fixed tons of bugs, made some significant memory improvements.

Thank you for everyone who helped us with sending bug reports or just allowing the game to send analytics, so we can make the game better.

Since the changes would be endless long, also some is specific for other platforms, here is a summarized list of changes:

fixed broken garage, where no wall was visible and game could freeze

fixed pricing, some missing info in catalog and newspaper

changed Boodja salt lake to lighting a bit darker, not so bright

fixed Kanji boost gauge

fixed starting sound effects when leaving garage or shop (it was stuck in a loop for few sec)

fixed starter sound effects to better reflect the battery

fixed battery charging, broken and used battery can't be charged up to 100% anymore

added skip to intro

updated game controller and steering wheel support

performance and memory optimization (mostly for low end HW, esp. at load another level)

and many more bug fixes...

Have Fun!