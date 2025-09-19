 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20049717 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ghosting Vandal's base game experience is now available!

Includes 8 levels leading to the conclusion of the main campaign.

(Notes on the future are at the end of this article)

-Final 2 levels have been added.

-A new "gunmode" has been added.

-Gameplay rebalance.

-Improved mouse/keyboard combo controls.

(a gamepad is still recommended)

-Minor bug and graphical fixes.

Thank you for supporting the development of this game!

Unfortunately I am solo developing this with no support other than you (which means a lot!), so it's been hard finding free time while keeping a full time job and a certain level of social life; I would love to expand on this and add more levels in the future.

What I have planned for future updates:

-Button mapping

-Multi-Language support

-More story content, tying some loose ends.

Hope to see you again in the future, HAVE FUN!

