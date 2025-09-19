Ghosting Vandal's base game experience is now available!
Includes 8 levels leading to the conclusion of the main campaign.
(Notes on the future are at the end of this article)
-Final 2 levels have been added.
-A new "gunmode" has been added.
-Gameplay rebalance.
-Improved mouse/keyboard combo controls.
(a gamepad is still recommended)
-Minor bug and graphical fixes.
Thank you for supporting the development of this game!
Unfortunately I am solo developing this with no support other than you (which means a lot!), so it's been hard finding free time while keeping a full time job and a certain level of social life; I would love to expand on this and add more levels in the future.
What I have planned for future updates:
-Button mapping
-Multi-Language support
-More story content, tying some loose ends.
Hope to see you again in the future, HAVE FUN!
