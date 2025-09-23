Greetings, Arms Dealers!
The next update is ready, and this time we’ve addressed several bottlenecks highlighted by our community. Most notably, you can now expand your factory grounds regardless of the era. We’ve also implemented multiple quality-of-life improvements, including customizable notifications, semi-continuous production, and resource purchasing. Our focus remains on streamlining the game flow and enhancing your overall experience.
It is now possible to reinvest your hard-earned cash directly into your Factory. You can expand your process lines or build additional admin offices without waiting for an Era change. Be cautious with your spending, though—these expansions are costly and can quickly push your maintenance expenses beyond your limits.
As previously promised, we’ve now implemented the option to set production to semi-automatic mode. Once an ordered batch of tanks is completed, production will automatically resume if there are enough resources and sufficient space in the warehouse.
A similar feature has been added to the warehouse, allowing you to reorder resources from the selected market, provided you have the space and funds available.
In response to multiple requests, we’ve added the ability to customize in-game notifications. You can now choose which types of notifications to display and whether they should pause the game.
As always, we’ve introduced several quality-of-life improvements requested by the community. These include a new sorting option for the contract screen, a simplified tank design selection list in Test Drive mode, and more.
The Diplomacy Center
Here, you can now do everything previously only on the world map and in a much more easily navigated manner. Lobby for contracts, open and close trade offices, inspect countries, check the reputation, and whether they have any admins, it is all here now. I am sure you will like it, because I definitely do.
With these updates, we hope your gameplay experience becomes even more enjoyable!
FunGI Team
--
Patch content
Features:
New continuous production mode added
New continuous resource purchasing mode added
Factory rounds can now be expanded by purchasing additional process lines
Factory rounds can now be expanded by purchasing additional admin offices
Added new diplomacy center to Factory Grounds
Changes:
Added a notification settings dialog to manage all in-game notification events
Added "Enable all" and "Disable all" buttons to the news and notification settings window
Added the ability to sort contracts by Success Score in the contract window
Updated tutorial part covering admin offices, purchasing lines, continuous production, and resource purchasing mode
Added a new tab,” Resource Shortage” to simplify resource ordering for continuous production mode
Added spacing between process line widgets in Design, Production, Research, Warehouse ,and Engineering scenes
Simplified the tank design selection list in the Test Drive quarter. It is now similar to all other scenes in the game
Replaced and repositioned the "Test Drive" button for improved visibility
Removed placeholder “Common” attribute icons from the right panel in the building view
Increased Quinotar tracks' base reliability
Enabled game log rotation to reduce disk space usage
The tank design aging logic was revised
Fixes:
Changed the appearance date for the Stopgap and Colonial Patrol roles in the game configuration
Fixed the incorrect mass for the double AEK engines
Corrected the crew bonus for “Radio F/A No 3 (C)”
Fixed an issue where the Stopgap medium tank did not include the MG count, despite it being a specialization requirement
Corrected typo reports for AEK I6x2 MK1 and AEK I6x2 MK2
Fixed turret speed value being 0 during the targeting phase
Fixed an issue where the "Heavy Infantry Tank" did not include the MG count, despite it being a specialization requirement
Revised default crew composition for startup tanks (Mark V, Mark VIII) to eliminate excessive crew allocation
Removed the "age" attribute from tank design objects and the corresponding penalty in contract orders
Rebalanced "Upgrade" contracts so that modern designs are no longer replaced prematurely
Fixed design defects inheritance for cloned tank designs
Bugs:
ESC key handling doesn't work in the News window
Clicking the "Feedback" button does not open the feedback page in the default browser
Facility and building line cards do not close when switching to the World map with the help of a hotkey
When starting from the second tier, the default “Hornet” design has negative SS in contracts
Missing text added for the lower Diyarbakir territory
Missing text added for the lower Konya territory
No rival tanks with the role 'German Cavalry Medium' were present for Germany
Different turret assets were loaded between the Design and Production scenes for the same tank design
Fixed the incorrect calculation of inflation for country development tasks
No previews were available for researching processes in Research
Employee count in widgets did not update after an assigned administrator was removed
When the second era started, the player received multiple copies of identical hulls and turrets
17 pdr gun was sticking out of the turrets in Production
The extra "hull cheeks" on the T-34 hull rotated with the camera
News about a trophy appeared after the trophy had already been purchased
PS Var1 37/L20 fired twice on the proving grounds
The administrator counter in the toolbar displayed an incorrect value
The Independent Bogie System was missing parts for the Kobold tracks
Some buttons in the Research view did not respond when clicked
Tank storage view updated incorrectly after tanks were scrapped
Changed files in this update