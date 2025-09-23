Greetings, Arms Dealers!

The next update is ready, and this time we’ve addressed several bottlenecks highlighted by our community. Most notably, you can now expand your factory grounds regardless of the era. We’ve also implemented multiple quality-of-life improvements, including customizable notifications, semi-continuous production, and resource purchasing. Our focus remains on streamlining the game flow and enhancing your overall experience.

It is now possible to reinvest your hard-earned cash directly into your Factory. You can expand your process lines or build additional admin offices without waiting for an Era change. Be cautious with your spending, though—these expansions are costly and can quickly push your maintenance expenses beyond your limits.

As previously promised, we’ve now implemented the option to set production to semi-automatic mode. Once an ordered batch of tanks is completed, production will automatically resume if there are enough resources and sufficient space in the warehouse.

A similar feature has been added to the warehouse, allowing you to reorder resources from the selected market, provided you have the space and funds available.

In response to multiple requests, we’ve added the ability to customize in-game notifications. You can now choose which types of notifications to display and whether they should pause the game.

As always, we’ve introduced several quality-of-life improvements requested by the community. These include a new sorting option for the contract screen, a simplified tank design selection list in Test Drive mode, and more.

The Diplomacy Center

Here, you can now do everything previously only on the world map and in a much more easily navigated manner. Lobby for contracts, open and close trade offices, inspect countries, check the reputation, and whether they have any admins, it is all here now. I am sure you will like it, because I definitely do.

With these updates, we hope your gameplay experience becomes even more enjoyable!

FunGI Team



Features:

New continuous production mode added

New continuous resource purchasing mode added

Factory rounds can now be expanded by purchasing additional process lines

Factory rounds can now be expanded by purchasing additional admin offices

Added new diplomacy center to Factory Grounds





Changes:

Added a notification settings dialog to manage all in-game notification events

Added "Enable all" and "Disable all" buttons to the news and notification settings window

Added the ability to sort contracts by Success Score in the contract window

Updated tutorial part covering admin offices, purchasing lines, continuous production, and resource purchasing mode

Added a new tab,” Resource Shortage” to simplify resource ordering for continuous production mode

Added spacing between process line widgets in Design, Production, Research, Warehouse ,and Engineering scenes

Simplified the tank design selection list in the Test Drive quarter. It is now similar to all other scenes in the game

Replaced and repositioned the "Test Drive" button for improved visibility

Removed placeholder “Common” attribute icons from the right panel in the building view

Increased Quinotar tracks' base reliability

Enabled game log rotation to reduce disk space usage

The tank design aging logic was revised





Fixes:

Changed the appearance date for the Stopgap and Colonial Patrol roles in the game configuration

Fixed the incorrect mass for the double AEK engines

Corrected the crew bonus for “Radio F/A No 3 (C)”

Fixed an issue where the Stopgap medium tank did not include the MG count, despite it being a specialization requirement

Corrected typo reports for AEK I6x2 MK1 and AEK I6x2 MK2

Fixed turret speed value being 0 during the targeting phase

Fixed an issue where the "Heavy Infantry Tank" did not include the MG count, despite it being a specialization requirement

Revised default crew composition for startup tanks (Mark V, Mark VIII) to eliminate excessive crew allocation

Removed the "age" attribute from tank design objects and the corresponding penalty in contract orders

Rebalanced "Upgrade" contracts so that modern designs are no longer replaced prematurely

Fixed design defects inheritance for cloned tank designs

