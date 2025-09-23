 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20049715 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Arms Dealers!

The next update is ready, and this time we’ve addressed several bottlenecks highlighted by our community. Most notably, you can now expand your factory grounds regardless of the era. We’ve also implemented multiple quality-of-life improvements, including customizable notifications, semi-continuous production, and resource purchasing. Our focus remains on streamlining the game flow and enhancing your overall experience.

It is now possible to reinvest your hard-earned cash directly into your Factory. You can expand your process lines or build additional admin offices without waiting for an Era change. Be cautious with your spending, though—these expansions are costly and can quickly push your maintenance expenses beyond your limits.

As previously promised, we’ve now implemented the option to set production to semi-automatic mode. Once an ordered batch of tanks is completed, production will automatically resume if there are enough resources and sufficient space in the warehouse.

A similar feature has been added to the warehouse, allowing you to reorder resources from the selected market, provided you have the space and funds available.

In response to multiple requests, we’ve added the ability to customize in-game notifications. You can now choose which types of notifications to display and whether they should pause the game.

As always, we’ve introduced several quality-of-life improvements requested by the community. These include a new sorting option for the contract screen, a simplified tank design selection list in Test Drive mode, and more.

The Diplomacy Center

Here, you can now do everything previously only on the world map and in a much more easily navigated manner. Lobby for contracts, open and close trade offices, inspect countries, check the reputation, and whether they have any admins, it is all here now. I am sure you will like it, because I definitely do.

With these updates, we hope your gameplay experience becomes even more enjoyable!

FunGI Team


--

Patch content



Features:

  • New continuous production mode added

  • New continuous resource purchasing mode added

  • Factory rounds can now be expanded by purchasing additional process lines

  • Factory rounds can now be expanded by purchasing additional admin offices

  • Added new diplomacy center to Factory Grounds


Changes:

  • Added a notification settings dialog to manage all in-game notification events

  • Added "Enable all" and "Disable all" buttons to the news and notification settings window 

  • Added the ability to sort contracts by Success Score in the contract window

  • Updated tutorial part covering admin offices, purchasing lines, continuous production, and resource purchasing mode

  • Added a new tab,” Resource Shortage” to simplify resource ordering for continuous production mode

  • Added spacing between process line widgets in Design, Production, Research, Warehouse ,and Engineering scenes

  • Simplified the tank design selection list in the Test Drive quarter. It is now similar to all other scenes in the game

  • Replaced and repositioned the "Test Drive" button for improved visibility

  • Removed placeholder “Common” attribute icons from the right panel in the building view

  • Increased Quinotar tracks' base reliability

  • Enabled game log rotation to reduce disk space usage

  • The tank design aging logic was revised


Fixes:

  • Changed the appearance date for the Stopgap and Colonial Patrol roles in the game configuration

  • Fixed the incorrect mass for the double AEK engines

  • Corrected the crew bonus for “Radio F/A No 3 (C)”

  • Fixed an issue where the Stopgap medium tank did not include the MG count, despite it being a specialization requirement

  • Corrected typo reports for AEK I6x2 MK1 and AEK I6x2 MK2

  • Fixed turret speed value being 0 during the targeting phase

  • Fixed an issue where the "Heavy Infantry Tank" did not include the MG count, despite it being a specialization requirement

  • Revised default crew composition for startup tanks (Mark V, Mark VIII) to eliminate excessive crew allocation

  • Removed the "age" attribute from tank design objects and the corresponding penalty in contract orders

  • Rebalanced "Upgrade" contracts so that modern designs are no longer replaced prematurely

  • Fixed design defects inheritance for cloned tank designs

Bugs:

  • ESC key handling doesn't work in the News window

  • Clicking the "Feedback" button does not open the feedback page in the default browser

  • Facility and building line cards do not close when switching to the World map with the help of a hotkey

  • When starting from the second tier, the default “Hornet” design has negative SS in contracts

  • Missing text added for the lower Diyarbakir territory

  • Missing text added for the lower Konya territory

  • No rival tanks with the role 'German Cavalry Medium' were present for Germany

  • Different turret assets were loaded between the Design and Production scenes for the same tank design

  • Fixed the incorrect calculation of inflation for country development tasks

  • No previews were available for researching processes in Research

  • Employee count in widgets did not update after an assigned administrator was removed

  • When the second era started, the player received multiple copies of identical hulls and turrets

  • 17 pdr gun was sticking out of the turrets in Production

  • The extra "hull cheeks" on the T-34 hull rotated with the camera

  • News about a trophy appeared after the trophy had already been purchased

  • PS Var1 37/L20 fired twice on the proving grounds

  • The administrator counter in the toolbar displayed an incorrect value

  • The Independent Bogie System was missing parts for the Kobold tracks

  • Some buttons in the Research view did not respond when clicked

  • Tank storage view updated incorrectly after tanks were scrapped

