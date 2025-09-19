🏝️ World Generation Overhaul

Pick Your Island: Select from multiple island types, each with different strategic challenges. Preview worlds directly in the main menu (this was surprisingly complex to get working with deterministic generation).

Three New World Types:

Balanced: Even resource distribution, good for learning

Archipelago: Multiple landmasses, territory control crucial

Desert Island: Resource-scarce challenge for experienced players

🎭 Cinematic Camera System

Added cinematic camera effects and movement for dialogue scenes and tutorial moments. The camera now focuses and moves to guide your attention during important story beats and learning moments.

⚡ The Foci Endgame

New win condition: Find and conquer three magical artifacts scattered across your island. The corruption wants them too and gets more aggressive with each one you claim.

Race the spreading darkness while managing your dwindling population. Each artifact triggers escalating difficulty.

🔮 Coming Next

The Spellbook System: Collect spells and choose your divine arsenal before each adventure. Different combinations will completely change your strategic approach.

Enhanced Dialogue: Settlers and corruption will react to your choices - your followers questioning whether those terraforming spells were worth their friends' lives.

World Map Travel: Long-term goal for extended campaigns across multiple islands. Won't make Next Fest, but it's coming!

Steam Next Fest Demo - October

All these improvements build toward our October Steam Next Fest demo - your first chance to experience divine intervention where every spell costs settler lives.

Current Playtesters: Grab v0.0450 and share feedback!

New Players: Wishlist now for the October demo!

What island type sounds most challenging? Balanced for learning, Desert Island for hardcore strategists? Let me know below!