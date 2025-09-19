Dear everyone!
In this patch, I updated several gameplay elements to further improve the overall experience!
Graphics settings are now more versatile, so you can experiment to find the best setup for you.
A bug in the inventory system caused item names to disappear after reloading the game — fear not, it’s solved now!
Item highlighting has been slightly increased to ensure none of the essential items are missed.
A few extra hints have been added to the compendium.
A bug with the old clock in Chapter 3 has been fixed.
In Chapter 3, I also implemented a few safety mechanisms to avoid potential issues with story flow.
---- Road Ahead ----
I plan to add an extra scene to the game, where you’ll be able to experience the story from another perspective as well. The exact release date is not public yet! :)
Thank you again for supporting my work, and I wish you happy gaming!
Changed files in this update