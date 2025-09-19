 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20049495 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear everyone!

In this patch, I updated several gameplay elements to further improve the overall experience!

  • Graphics settings are now more versatile, so you can experiment to find the best setup for you.

  • A bug in the inventory system caused item names to disappear after reloading the game — fear not, it’s solved now!

  • Item highlighting has been slightly increased to ensure none of the essential items are missed.

  • A few extra hints have been added to the compendium.

  • A bug with the old clock in Chapter 3 has been fixed.

  • In Chapter 3, I also implemented a few safety mechanisms to avoid potential issues with story flow.

---- Road Ahead ----

I plan to add an extra scene to the game, where you’ll be able to experience the story from another perspective as well. The exact release date is not public yet! :)

Thank you again for supporting my work, and I wish you happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3798731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link