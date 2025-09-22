Game:
- Fixed faulty spam filters on Simon’s PC
Users may still receive suspicious correspondence due to treemail 0.1 filtering process issues.
Misc:
- Bug Fixes
▔░▕▄ ▋▕▛▕░▜ ▀▚▀█//////////▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▒▒▒▒▒▒
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Game:
- Fixed faulty spam filters on Simon’s PC
Users may still receive suspicious correspondence due to treemail 0.1 filtering process issues.
Misc:
- Bug Fixes
▔░▕▄ ▋▕▛▕░▜ ▀▚▀█//////////▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▒▒▒▒▒▒
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update