22 September 2025 Build 20049349 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game:
- Fixed faulty spam filters on Simon’s PC

Users may still receive suspicious correspondence due to treemail 0.1 filtering process issues.

Misc:
- Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

SOMA Content Depot 282141
