Update Notes

Bug Fixes

• Clipping issues resolved in the upstairs room near the fuel depot.

• Pachinko now actually costs money... (sorry gamblers!)

• Customers are more likely to buy a variety of products.

• Controller drift should now be corrected.

• Airlock sign is no longer connected to the teleporter in the customer entryway.

• Master volume now truly controls all audio and updates in-game, not just on the title screen.

• Maxing out teleporter level no longer breaks the goals screen.

Additions

• New popup alert near your currency display — alerts you to employee wages or new unlocks.

Employees Have Arrived!

We’re introducing our first round of employees! Expect a few bugs as we refine balance and unlock systems.

Available Employees:

• Shop Employee – Helps you check out customers in the store.

• Gas Employee – Manages the fuel depot and refuels ships.

• Trash Bot – Roams the station, scooping up trash.

• Teleporter Employee – Helps teleport customers efficiently.

A new Status Screen has been added to the bridge!

This screen includes employee management and highlights any areas that need attention.

It’s also the first major step toward the upcoming Reputation System.

Meet Furbles, the Space Cat!

Furbles is making his grand debut!

He’ll roam around the station, jump on furniture, and generally do cat things.

He’s also interactable — give him some attention!

We plan to expand Furbles’ role in future updates with customization and deeper world interactions.

For now, he’s simply too adorable not to have aboard.

Notes

The new employee system is a foundational step toward our larger goals.

It lays the groundwork for:

• Smarter NPC behavior and task systems

• Reputation-based rewards and penalties

• Freeing up your time for new content (looking at you, space bar)

Keeping your station clean and efficient is going to matter more than ever!