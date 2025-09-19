I am a simple indie game developer who has never chased the spotlight with marketing, while continually updating this game and occasionally sharing my views on recent events. It's humbling to see this 21-year-old ancient relic, which is a memory from my youth that I can never let go of, light up anew because of you. So many of you found your way here because of Charlie Kirk, whom I honored in last week's diary with game content, and his memory binds us in ways that transcend us: some touched by his unyielding words, others as comrades in shared ideology battles, and too many simply revolted by the vile leftist cheers over a political assassination. From my perspective, he was a giant—fearless against the suffocating fog of political correctness and the creeping rot of wokism that has tried to cancel me more times than I can count. A man of deep faith who unites hearts together across divides; I cherish faith, tradition, and culture too, though I'm no Christian myself. Since losing my mother in July, folks say I've grown more spiritual. A great person's passing can always make us think about things we never thought about in our lives before.
Yet even now, there are still deceitful liars who twist clipped videos to smear him, justifying a coward's bullet and praising the murder. They tried to sow discord among the righteous by telling lies about the identity of the murderer. They misquoted and misinterpreted his words to justify their cowardice, poisoning people's minds, and even Stephen King fell into their lies without fact-checking. They spread conspiracy theories against the investigation. They fear the truth just as they tried to silence him. As such, we shall keep talking about him more. Say his name until the sky is clear. Steam's number has shown me that he was truly loved globally, across nations, cultures, and religions, among all people with a heart of justice.
Let me borrow from my brother in indie game development, Arthur's words here.
"Jesus Christ was a 33-year-old carpenter crucified for His speech. What happened to Charlie Kirk is at the core of Christianity. A regular man holding no power speaks truth from the heart and gets murdered, mocked, and vilified. As a result, everyone saw the faces of pure evil."
Arthur is the Polish developer of Soulash
I love Polish people; they back Ukraine against Putin's tyranny, they build walls to fight off Lukashenko's illegal migrant hordes, they are honest, faithful, and have big balls against evil.
Everyone knows the Poland ball. :)
Arthur's words speak the truth. Now we all see the face of evil.
The same evil that fired Palmer Luckey from his own Oculus VR company for backing Trump in '16.
The same evil that drove Christopher Stanton to suicide for being at the Capitol in '21.
The same evil that sent death threats and harassment to J.K. Rowling because she dares to speak the truth.
The same evil that came for me too, when I asked those wokists why they cheer Hamas while it would kill any LGBTQ people on sight about a year ago.
The same evil that just told me, a few days ago, they would no longer support Ukraine because I showed my support to Charlie Kirk.
The same evil that called me far-right, Nazi, fascist.
Yes, this is also personal. I am backing Charlie despite our differences. We may have different views on many matters. But I can understand that's because he is a true American patriot through and through, prioritizing his nation's interests, because he is a faithful Christian standing on his religious beliefs. Asking him to be anything different is treason! It's just like me to have loyalty to the end for NEOLITHIC. I will also always put NEOLITHIC first. That's why I view wokism as our common existential foe, an evil we shall dismantle together.
Also, let me be very clear here. Wokism has nothing to do with LGBTQ rights. I've no beef with folks who have their own ideas about their gender or sexual orientation. It's reflected in the game. I recognize people for different reasons to make their own choices, sometimes it's even because of genetic reasons. And real biological non-binary people do exist; this is a fact. Meanwhile, nobody can choose which gender they were born into. It's not like our parents ever discussed this with us before we were born. Thus, even in China, transgender surgeries are allowed. If someone shows their commitment to be another gender, they will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do so. That's because a good society allows citizens to have as much comfort as possible in their private and personal lives. However, wokism is something totally different.
Wokism is a male claiming to be a female, demanding that everyone allow him to barge into a girls' bathroom, demanding everyone bows to his delusion while the girls choke down their terror and disgust. That's something we call metal illness in China, according to government regulations.
In truth, wokism is just a coined term some evil people steal from black people's struggle for equality. Hijack is what they do. Over the years, they have infiltrated various communities on Discord and Reddit.
As such, I praise Charlie's fight against them.
As such, we got more content to honor Charlie's memory this week.
A new skill book that can improve your speech skills.
More interact with other characters in the game, directly quoting from those words in real life.
All nearby enemies also just learned not to interrupt anyone who comes to pay respect to Charlie. Their AIs are now more decent than some leftists' morals.
And a new song:
See You in Valhalla.
(Backup link if YouTube is not accessible in some parts of the world: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1bAptzeEdU)
Even if someone does not like Charlie, they can still see some funny Viking images of the FBI Director. Personally, I think he and the FBI in general just did a great job of uncovering the truth and exposing the lies. This is my silly way to show my gratitude.
In the future, we may not have so much more Charlie-related content to add. But his memory shall live on. The fight shall continue. We have the watch.
Now, let's go down to the other content of this week.
First, the external parts of the Dolovian Camp are almost completed. There is a lot of infrastructure. Random people are walking around, merchants to sell goods, anvils to enhance weapons, berries to be harvested, a campfire to cook, and you can even brew some alcohol.
Second, it's more on the light-hearted side of the content; we are diving into the cuisine of this northern tribe. As they grow a lot of those ice berries, there are certainly some nice cooking recipes.
In addition to those ice berry-specific dishes, we also have some more generic fruit dishes.
You can use any fruit items to make them. Their names and icons will dynamically match the fruit you use.
Some general rules apply. For example, if you use holy water instead of regular water, you can get a blessed version of those foods.
Meanwhile, I am also addressing an issue about the lack of more convenient cooking devices. After all, not everyone wants to carry a microwave or an oven in their backpack 24/7.
So, here we go
We now have cooking boards. You can only use it to make some simple food. But it's cheap and easy to carry around.
More details of those cooking system-related changes can be found on the game's wiki page.
That's for this week. The updates will continue. Never give up. Never back down. And never stop believing.
The full update log of this week:
20250913
English
##########Content################
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues.
[Wiki]Updated the page of The Siege of Dana.
[The Dolovian Camp]Most parts of this location are now accessible. (Still working in progress. Thus, it feels empty at the moment.)
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a smelter.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那围城战】故事继续。
【维基】更新了达那围城战页面。
【多洛维营地】该区域的主要部分已经均可进入。（仍然在施工。所以比较空旷。）
【多洛维营地】加入了一个熔炉。
20250914
English
##########Content################
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a merchant who sells various supplies. He will greet you from a distance before you approach him.
[Skill Book]New Skill Book: <<In Memory of Charlie Kirk>> (It's a speech skill book. I stole the item description from a Polish indie game developer Artur because he can write it much polished than what I could write. :P ). :P )
[Queensmouth Church]Now, when you visit that tombstone for Charlie Kirk, you will get a copy of <<In Memory of Charlie Kirk>> (It only happens once.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【多洛维营地】加入了一个贩卖各种补给品的商人。在你靠近他之前，他会在远处向你打招呼。
【技能书】新技能书：《纪念查理·柯克》（这是一本说服力技能书。物品说明是从波兰独立游戏开发者Artur那里偷来的，因为他写得更好。:P）
【王后镇教堂】现在，在你首次和查理·柯克的墓碑交互的时候会获得一本《纪念查理·柯克》的书。（只会发生一次。）
20250915
English
##########Content################
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a smith.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a magic anvil
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a field of ice berries.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added a campfire near the ice berry field.
##########Debug#################
[Audio Assets]Fixed a bug that causes "Rasputin Returns" to have a very long gap between loop.
简体中文
##########Content################
【多洛维营地】加入了一个工匠
【多洛维营地】加入了一个魔法铁砧
【多洛维营地】加入了一个冰莓种植区域
【多洛维营地】冰莓种植区域附近加入了一个营火。
##########Debug#################
【音乐资源】修复了一个导致【拉斯普京归来】循环播放时中间有一个很长的间隔的Bug。
20250916
English
##########Content################
[The Dolovian Camp]Added random warriors walking around the camp. (They are more like decorations with very limited interaction.)
[Cooking]New Recipe: Ice Berry Soup ( Ice Berry + Water + Milk (Optional) + Salt (Optional) You will get the blessed version if you use holy water.)
[Cooking]New Recipe: Ice Berry Kebab
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.
简体中文
##########Content################
【多洛维营地】加入了一些可能随机出现的在营地中移动的战士。（基本上是装饰物，只有很少的交互。）
【料理】新配方：冰莓汤 （冰莓 + 水 + 牛奶（可选） + 盐 （可选）如果用圣水来进行料理会获得被祝福的版本）
【料理】新配方：冰莓烤串
【维基】更新了料理页面。
20250917
English
##########Content################
[Queensmouth Church]If you bring Trump to visit the tombstone for Charlie Kirk, he will now say a random line that real-life Trump said regarding Charlie Kirk's passing.
[Audio Asset]New Song: See You in Valhalla (It's an original song inspired by recent events. If you know it, you know it.)
[Boombox]You can now hear the song <<See You in Valhalla>> in your Boomboxes
[Queensmouth Church]Enemies will no longer spawn near the tombstone for Charlie Kirk. They will also not get too close to the tombstone for Charlie Kirk, so that anyone who goes there to pay respect will not be interrupted anymore.
[Queensmouth Church]Random visitors may appear before the tombstone for Charlie Kirk. (For now, only a mystery person who may or may not be the director of the FBI. If he appears, the song <<See You in Valhalla>> will play.)
[Queensmouth Church]Alicia now has additional dialogs when visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk because of the other Charlie in the game.
[Queensmouth Church]Harold now has additional dialogs when visiting the tombstone for Charlie Kirk because of the other Charlie in the game.
简体中文
##########Content################
【王后镇教堂】如果你带川普去查理·柯克的墓碑，他现在会说出现实生活中的川普关于查理·柯克去世的随机台词。
【音乐资源】新原声音乐：《我们在瓦尔哈拉再会》（因为近期事件而出现的歌曲。知道的人知道。）
【音乐播放器】你现在可以在你的音乐播放器中听《我们在瓦尔哈拉再会》
【王后镇教堂】敌人不会在靠近查理·柯克的墓碑的地点出现。敌人也不会靠得离查理·柯克的墓碑太近，以免打扰前往哀悼的人。
【王后镇教堂】查理·柯克的墓碑会有随机访客出现。（目前，只有某个可能是FBI局长的男子。在他出现的时候《我们在瓦尔哈拉再会》会播放。）
【王后镇教堂】艾莉西亚现在会在访问查理·柯克的墓碑时有额外的对白。因为，我们的另外一个查理的缘故。
【王后镇教堂】哈罗德现在会在访问查理·柯克的墓碑时有额外的对白。因为，我们的另外一个查理的缘故。
20250918
English
##########Content################
[Cooking]New Recipe: Fruit Smoothie (Any Fruit + Ice + Water. If you use holy water, you can get the blessed version. Dynamic name based on the fruit.)
[Cooking]New Recipe: Fruit Sushi (Nori + Any Fruit + Rice + Salt (optional). Dynamic name based on the fruit. )
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.
[The Dolovian Camp]Added an alcohol brewing machine.
简体中文
##########Content################
【料理】新配方：水果冰沙 (任何水果 + 冰 + 水。 如果你用圣水，可以获得被祝福的版本。根据水果种类会有动态的名称。)
【料理】新配方：水果寿司 （海苔 + 任何水果 + 米 + 盐（可选） 根据水果种类会有动态的名称。）
【维基】更新了料理页面。
【多洛维营地】加入了一台酿酒机。
20250918
English
##########Content################
[Cooking]New cooking device tag: SLICER
[Cooking]Juicer & Blender now also has the "SLICER" tag.
[Cooking]Fruit Smoothie and Fruit Milkshake now requires the cooking device to have the "SLICER" tag. (Previously, they required the "JUICER" tag.)
[Furniture]New Furniture: Cooking Board
[Shopping]Various random furniture vendors may now sell Cooking Boards.
[Safehouse]This location now has a Cooking Board free for everyone to use.
[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.
###########DEBUG#################
[Cooking]Fixed a bug that can cause the game to freeze when grinding meat.
简体中文
##########Content################
【料理】新的料理设备标签：SLICER
【料理】榨汁搅拌机现在额外有了SLICER标签
【料理】水果奶昔和水果冰沙现在需要料理设备带有SLICER标签而非之前的JUICER标签。
【家具】新家具：烹饪板
【购物】各种随机的家具商人现在会贩卖烹饪板
【安全屋】该地点现在有一个所有人都可以使用的烹饪板
【维基】更新了料理页面。
###########DEBUG#################
【料理】修复了一个可以导致在制作肉末时游戏会卡住的bug。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/6dcaff55
https://pastelink.net/dtb9ieah
