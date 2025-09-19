- Disabled crew transfer while queueing and inside duel
- Disabled crew transfer in basing
- Fixed player able to move during duel countdown when opening chat bubble
- Fixed player stuck in sitting animation when queued to duel
- Fixed player emoting when queued to duel
- Fixed camera stuck when sitting in duel spectator chair when queued to duel
- Fixed gun not shooting when switching weapons in duel
- Added logout screen
- Added Simple Dialogue System for NPCs
- Added random NPC chatter
- Added Sequence message for NPCs
- Added NPC interaction indicator for all inputs
