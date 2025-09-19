 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20049283 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Disabled crew transfer while queueing and inside duel
  • Disabled crew transfer in basing
  • Fixed player able to move during duel countdown when opening chat bubble
  • Fixed player stuck in sitting animation when queued to duel
  • Fixed player emoting when queued to duel
  • Fixed camera stuck when sitting in duel spectator chair when queued to duel
  • Fixed gun not shooting when switching weapons in duel
  • Added logout screen
  • Added Simple Dialogue System for NPCs
  • Added random NPC chatter
  • Added Sequence message for NPCs
  • Added NPC interaction indicator for all inputs

