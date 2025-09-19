Language Change Refresh
When the language is changed, the game now saves the current state and reloads the entire map to apply the update seamlessly.
Escape System
New escape mechanics added for critical gameplay moments.
Sound Improvements
Updated and polished sound effects for better immersion.
Missions Reworked
Missions have been restructured and improved for better pacing and variety.
Intel Negative Value Bug
Fixed an issue where intel could drop below zero.
Biolog Hire Crew Image Bug
Corrected the incorrect rotation of the Biolog hire crew image.
Pirate Visibility Bug
Resolved an issue where pirates were not visible during builds.
Enemy Ships Planet Bug
Fixed a bug where enemy ships became stuck on other planets.
Friendly Ships Planet Bug
Fixed a bug where friendly ships became stuck on other planets.
Analyze Ring Bug
Resolved an issue where analysis created a second ring at distant locations.
Station Info Loading Check
Improved checks to ensure station information loads properly.
UI Improvements
Further adjustments made for clarity and smoother player experience.
Inform Grigori Mission Bug
On day 6, the Inform Grigori mission was incorrectly appearing for other leaders.
Cerebrum Challenge Dialogue Bug
Pressing “Challenge” in Cerebrum triggered Mateo’s dialogue incorrectly.
Influence Mission Light Bug
Yellow indicator light did not activate during the Influence mission.
Language Polish
General improvements made to localization and text consistency.
Dock Request Bug
Fixed an issue where pressing "F" to request docking sometimes did not work.
Event Log UI Bug
Closing the event log caused misalignment in the UI.
Cargo Bar Bug
Fixed inconsistencies in the cargo bar display.
Join Our Community
Got feedback, ideas, or just want to hang out? Join our Discord server and be part of shaping the future of the game!
Changed files in this update