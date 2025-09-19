Language Change Refresh

When the language is changed, the game now saves the current state and reloads the entire map to apply the update seamlessly.

Escape System

New escape mechanics added for critical gameplay moments.

Sound Improvements

Updated and polished sound effects for better immersion.

Missions Reworked

Missions have been restructured and improved for better pacing and variety.

Intel Negative Value Bug

Fixed an issue where intel could drop below zero.

Biolog Hire Crew Image Bug

Corrected the incorrect rotation of the Biolog hire crew image.

Pirate Visibility Bug

Resolved an issue where pirates were not visible during builds.

Enemy Ships Planet Bug

Fixed a bug where enemy ships became stuck on other planets.

Friendly Ships Planet Bug

Fixed a bug where friendly ships became stuck on other planets.

Analyze Ring Bug

Resolved an issue where analysis created a second ring at distant locations.

Station Info Loading Check

Improved checks to ensure station information loads properly.

UI Improvements

Further adjustments made for clarity and smoother player experience.

Inform Grigori Mission Bug

On day 6, the Inform Grigori mission was incorrectly appearing for other leaders.

Cerebrum Challenge Dialogue Bug

Pressing “Challenge” in Cerebrum triggered Mateo’s dialogue incorrectly.

Influence Mission Light Bug

Yellow indicator light did not activate during the Influence mission.

Language Polish

General improvements made to localization and text consistency.

Dock Request Bug

Fixed an issue where pressing "F" to request docking sometimes did not work.

Event Log UI Bug

Closing the event log caused misalignment in the UI.

Cargo Bar Bug

Fixed inconsistencies in the cargo bar display.



