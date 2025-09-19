As is tradition, we have another post-release patch! Nothing game-breaking this time, but a couple of issues were reported, and I uncovered a separate minor bug along the way.

Fixed an issue where the tutorial bubble informing you of the HQ's upgradability would not disappear after actually building it. (Additional code has also been added to fix it in old saves.)

Fixed the Grand Headquarters achievement to actually unlock upon building it. (Additional code has also been added to unlock it in old saves.)

Fixed an issue where villagers entering the HQ (base level) would disappear at the cliff rather than taking the time to actually walk up the stairs.

That's all for now!