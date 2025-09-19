 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20048929 Edited 19 September 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As is tradition, we have another post-release patch! Nothing game-breaking this time, but a couple of issues were reported, and I uncovered a separate minor bug along the way.

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial bubble informing you of the HQ's upgradability would not disappear after actually building it. (Additional code has also been added to fix it in old saves.)

  • Fixed the Grand Headquarters achievement to actually unlock upon building it. (Additional code has also been added to unlock it in old saves.)

  • Fixed an issue where villagers entering the HQ (base level) would disappear at the cliff rather than taking the time to actually walk up the stairs.

That's all for now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3011061
Windows 64-bit Depot 3011062
macOS 64-bit Depot 3011063
Linux Depot 3011064
