19 September 2025 Build 20048865
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where subtitles were not showing correctly in languages other than English.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when approaching the right wall after leaving the protagonist’s cell.

  • Added Chapter and Objective indicators to improve player guidance and make it clearer what to do next.

👉 Thanks to everyone who has shared feedback with us. These improvements come directly from your reports. If you find more issues or have suggestions, please let us know in the Steam forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3533010/discussions/

Windows Depot 3533011
