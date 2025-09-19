 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20048802 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Most Gentlemanly Day has finally arrived!

We've waited long enough for this day, Gentlemen. The Full Version of A Gentlemen's Dispute is out now on Steam!

Watch the Official Gameplay Trailer below:

Whether you're a veteran of our most legendary demo or a budding Gentleman out for some booms and slaps, you'll surely enjoy our most sophisticated brand of chaotic dispute settling!

Best to grab A Gentlemen's Dispute on its launch discount, and you might have a liking to our Supporter Pack as well! Check out the updated details below:

Description

Price

A Gentlemen's Dispute - Launch Price (Discounted)

$4.95 (USD) (38% OFF!)

A Gentlemen's Dispute - Base Price

$7.99 (USD)

A Gentlemen's Dispute - Supporter Pack

$2.99 (USD)


The Supporter Pack doesn't unlock any gameplay content, it's meant for those who want to support the game's development and the future of our studio. It includes the following:

  • The exclusive Strongman outfit

  • The exclusive Strongman victory animation

  • The exclusive Golden Mustache

Additionally, we will be releasing the most exquisite Original Soundtrack of A Gentlemen's Dispute very soon! Take the vibe of settling disputes anywhere - even outside the game! 🎵

Join our Discord and follow our official pages to be the first to know when it comes out!

What's next for A Gentlemen's Dispute

So, now that the full version is out and about on Steam - what does the future hold for A Gentlemen's Dispute?

A splendid question, good sir! To satisfy the scoundrel's curiosity, we've come up with a roadmap of our foreseeable future. Take a look!

So now that's all said and done - it's time to get into the game, don those top hats and silken gloves, and settle disputes the most gentlemen-ly way!

Join the Circle of Distinguished Gentlemen

Questions? Feedback? A particularly scandalous dispute to report? We invite you to step into our parlour and make yourself heard:

Official A Gentlemen's Dispute Discord Server

For further correspondence, society news, and glimpses of our most unhinged duels, do peruse our official channels:

A Gentlemen’s Dispute X (Twitter) Page

A Gentlemen’s Dispute Facebook Page

A Gentlemen’s Dispute Instagram

A Gentlemen’s Dispute TikTok

Happy Disputing! 🎩

