Hi all,

Just getting a few things ready for the music update next week. Plus a small ad for the PS version.

A question... Back in the early days of Beat Hazard, a player altered the sprite sheet and changed all the asteroids to cats! Very funny. Back then, I was a bit protective of my work, so I encrypted these files so they couldn't be altered.

It crossed my mind that I could undo this and allow players to alter the look of the game. Here's the sprite sheet that could be edited:

TLDR:

Who's up for modable sprite sheets?

Cheers,

Steve.