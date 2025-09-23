New: Free daily skip items for VIP players, up to unlimited skip items for the highest rank
Change: Merged settings and BlingHub into a single screen and made adjustments to the tab navigation
Polish: Improved interface when signing up with email for the BlingHub account
Polish: Improved readability of the fly up texts from click boost or auto build
Polish: More Tutorial improvements, especially the last step
Polish: Performance improved. We keep working on improving your experience!
Update 8.8: VIP Skip Items
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Crafting Idle Clicker Content Depot 1250791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update