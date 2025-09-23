 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20048718 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New: Free daily skip items for VIP players, up to unlimited skip items for the highest rank

  • Change: Merged settings and BlingHub into a single screen and made adjustments to the tab navigation

  • Polish: Improved interface when signing up with email for the BlingHub account

  • Polish: Improved readability of the fly up texts from click boost or auto build

  • Polish: More Tutorial improvements, especially the last step

  • Polish: Performance improved. We keep working on improving your experience!

