Hey Goblins! 👋 We want to thank you all for your amazing support since our Steam Early Access launch yesterday- it's been incredible seeing the excitement you've shown for our co-op cleaning sim over the last twenty-four hours.

Experimental Beta Branch - Opt In Now!



We also want to thank you for the bug issues reported to us. From this, we're happy to announce that we've been working away on our first Hotfix Patch for Goblin Cleanup, which is now open for Beta Testing. It's time to get experimental Goblins! 🧌



We're aiming to release this patch to all over the weekend, but if you'd like to try out the Hotfix patch early, you can now opt into this via the beta branch via the following steps:

Right-click Goblin Cleanup in your Steam library.

Select Properties.

Go to the Betas tab.

Select experimental_goblins in the dropdown menu.

Give Steam a minute to switch to the beta branch.

You've now opted into the beta branch!

Please note: Whilst you are playing our Experimental Beta Branch, you WILL NOT be able to match make with players on the default branch. We've noticed you can bypass this via Steam friend invites, which we strongly advise against doing, to ensure you have the best experience playing on our Beta Branch.

Hotfix 1 (Experimental Beta Branch) - Patch Notes

Fixes & Improvements:

General fixes for item desynchronisation in multiplayer, which was particularly affecting Skeletons.

Fixed some customisation issues for players with Ultrawide monitors.

Improvements to the Skeleton in 'The Prison', which now moves around the level easier.

Fixed an issue where the locked door in 'The Prison' would not open for everyone in a multiplayer lobby.

Feedback on our Experimental Beta Branch

For any feedback surrounding our Beta Branch, please use our dedicated pinned thread at the top of our Steam Discussions page named Experimental Beta Branch - Feedback Thread, or leave your discussions on this post here!



Want to keep updated on Goblin Cleanup?

Join our Discord and follow us on Twitter — we share dev updates, sneak peeks, and goblin nonsense regularly.

Thanks for all your support, and we're looking forward to rolling this patch out to everyone over the weekend! 💚