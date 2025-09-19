Hello chefs!

We weren't planning on doing an update until the end of September, but we had these marshmallows laying around and we're honestly a bit addicted to all your kind words whenever we drop new content so here's the Mini S'mores Update!

This is a tiny update featuring 2 new ingredients, and 2 new helpers including a new Mythic for Scoochie Special.

What I'm most excited about is a feature we fast-tracked from our upcoming Major Update: Weekly Runs!

Every Tuesday, there will be a brand-new starter pantry! This starter pantry will come with a predetermined Mode and Apron, so everyone will be competing on the same leaderboard.

These Weekly Runs will provide a more focused leaderboard experience for you chefs out there with a competitive spirit. Since these are time-limited, we won't worry so much about balance and just make fun combos and/or unique challenges.

To showcase the new content, our inaugural Weekly starter pantry will of course be S'mores themed! Check back on September 23rd and every Tuesday for new Weekly Runs!

Lastly, we want to show you the new post-run summary screen. There's now stats highlighting your best ingredients, the time elapsed, money earned, your personal best score, and your leaderboard rank.

We also added a button to save a screenshot of your summary screen to Steam! We hope this feature lets you more easily share some of your favorite runs. We'd love to see some of your favorites on Discord!

Speaking of Discord, we'll be running a poll to determine the theme of the next Weekly Starter Pantry. Join now to decide what we're cooking next week!



We've also added some pretty neat quality of life improvements to help you understand all these wacky new tags more easily. See the patch notes for details.

We're hard at work on the 2nd Major Update, coming at the very end of September! See you then, chefs!

-Chef Schu



v0.8.31 Patch Notes

Content

2 new ingredients (Marshmallow and Graham Cracker)

New WEEKLY starter pantry Starting with a S'mores Pantry to showcase our newest ingredients

New Scoochie Special Mythic Helper Same as Infinite Mystery Box, but also gives you extra ingredients to choose from while trashing so you have more control over your pantry Infinite Mystery Box rarity changed to Uncommon



Quality of Life

Post-Match Summary Screen Rework Added stats for most used/highest scoring ingredients, time, $ earned, personal best and rank Added screenshot button that saves summary screen to your Steam Library We'd love to see your favorite builds! Come share them on Discord! Confetti particles don't overlap UI

Tweaked how ingredients are dispensed In turn-based mode, the conveyor stops once all ingredients are centered This is how it worked for both modes before In real-time mode, the conveyor slows down as soon as they're all visible This is new and will give you slightly more time to decide in real-time mode Increased width that ingredients spawn on trash belt (so they're not so crammed together)

Reworked tooltip descriptions for tags so you know where points come from. Some examples: "-1x to self (Wrapped)" this ingredient is Wrapped and usually won't score on its own "+5 pts (On Fire +3)" this ingredient scores 2 on its own (like Bacon), and 3 from fire -3 pts (Moldy) Previously Lobster Mushroom just said -3 pts. Now it's clear it comes from the Mold

Added mid-game tutorials for Moldy, On Fire, and Wrapped

No customer requests on last round (since money doesn't matter)

Balance

Sous Chef Sharon (+1 dispensed ingredient) costs 4 instead of 5

Bug Fixes