 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20048617 Edited 19 September 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Minor localization adjustments

  • Removed extra guests on Level 4 of the "Main Story" chapter

  • Simplified the first half and the thematic levels of the "Main Story" chapter

  • Increased scroll animation speed for long text

  • Fixed straw positioning in the "Training Week" chapter

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3538501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3538502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link