Minor localization adjustments
Removed extra guests on Level 4 of the "Main Story" chapter
Simplified the first half and the thematic levels of the "Main Story" chapter
Increased scroll animation speed for long text
Fixed straw positioning in the "Training Week" chapter
Patch 1.0.3 – Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
