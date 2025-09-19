Hello everyone, thank you to two users who reported the following errors.

Fixes

The rare, previously fixed "teleportation glitch" solution gave way to a "sliding glitch" wherein Cirno would rapidly slide off the screen. This was fixed.

The user's inputs being locked while holding down Z was fixed.

A bug where animations would fail to work correctly after triggering an easter egg cutscene and then sitting at the pond in the shrine was fixed.

Bug Reports

Please submit any bugs you come across to this discussion board, and I'll fix them in a timely manner:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/

Thank you for your patience and support!