Effect added mission 9 to show when you are flying off the map
Repair kits have correct texture on Mission 9
Pink fire on chopper fixed Mission 9
Arena Fire effect fixed
Letter material USProlouge fixed
Missing and broken elements removed from Prologue
Fixed Prologue not loading next scene bug
Fixed showing pistol icon start of mission 2 even though the player has no weapon
Mission 4 improved atmosphere by adding back in fog
