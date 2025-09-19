 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20048443 Edited 19 September 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Effect added mission 9 to show when you are flying off the map

  • Repair kits have correct texture on Mission 9

  • Pink fire on chopper fixed Mission 9

  • Arena Fire effect fixed

  • Letter material USProlouge fixed

  • Missing and broken elements removed from Prologue

  • Fixed Prologue not loading next scene bug

  • Fixed showing pistol icon start of mission 2 even though the player has no weapon

  • Mission 4 improved atmosphere by adding back in fog

