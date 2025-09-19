⛩️ Tori Gate – Add a touch of tradition and style to your restaurant entrance.



🔔 Gong – A striking decorative piece with a strong presence.



General performance bug fixes for smoother gameplay.



Fixed the object destruction particles, which now display correctly.



Resolved the blurry client icon issue—icons are now sharp and clear.



Hi all!This update brings two new decorative items and a round of fixes to make everything smoother and clearer.🆕 New Items:🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:Enjoy the new decorations and the smoother experience, thank you for all your feedback! 🌸