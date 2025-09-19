This update brings two new decorative items and a round of fixes to make everything smoother and clearer.
🆕 New Items:
- ⛩️ Tori Gate – Add a touch of tradition and style to your restaurant entrance.
- 🔔 Gong – A striking decorative piece with a strong presence.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:
- General performance bug fixes for smoother gameplay.
- Fixed the object destruction particles, which now display correctly.
- Resolved the blurry client icon issue—icons are now sharp and clear.
Enjoy the new decorations and the smoother experience, thank you for all your feedback! 🌸
Changed files in this update