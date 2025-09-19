 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20048439 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all!
This update brings two new decorative items and a round of fixes to make everything smoother and clearer.

🆕 New Items:
  • ⛩️ Tori Gate – Add a touch of tradition and style to your restaurant entrance.
  • 🔔 Gong – A striking decorative piece with a strong presence.


🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:
  • General performance bug fixes for smoother gameplay.
  • Fixed the object destruction particles, which now display correctly.
  • Resolved the blurry client icon issue—icons are now sharp and clear.


Enjoy the new decorations and the smoother experience, thank you for all your feedback! 🌸

