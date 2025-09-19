- Fixed a bug with the end-game where Eli’s note/casket is missing
- Improved the cursor sensitivity when using a controller
- Fixed some discrepancies with the map key in several languages
- Fixed a bug in German with the Elva Stone book entry
- Fixed a bug with AZERTY keyboard support
- Fixed a bug where it is was possible to lose the note from Barton Potter on Day 8
- Fixed a minor display issue with empty labels not disappearing
- Fixed a minor font issue in the end-game for several languages
Post launch bug fixes v1.0.30
