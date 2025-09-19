 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20048046 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug with the end-game where Eli’s note/casket is missing
  • Improved the cursor sensitivity when using a controller
  • Fixed some discrepancies with the map key in several languages
  • Fixed a bug in German with the Elva Stone book entry
  • Fixed a bug with AZERTY keyboard support
  • Fixed a bug where it is was possible to lose the note from Barton Potter on Day 8
  • Fixed a minor display issue with empty labels not disappearing
  • Fixed a minor font issue in the end-game for several languages

