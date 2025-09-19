✨ The Constellation System ✨
Activate Constellations to add difficulty modifiers to your Journey, in exchange for extra Souls!
🔹 🍷 Crater - The Cup – Flasks only heal 1 Blood now.
🔹 🐦⬛ Corvus - The Crow – Enemies attack more frequently and in greater numbers.
🔹 ♊ Gemini - The Twins – Add two random extra Corruptions to this Journey.
🔹 👑 Cepheus - The King – Bosses become stronger and add variation to their attacks.
🔹 ✝️ Crux - The Southern Cross – Bleeding becomes lethal and slightly faster.
🔹 🧭 Pyxis - The Compass – 5 Keys are required to open each Region's gate.
New Constellations will be added in upcoming updates.
⭐ New Weapon - The Star of Yesteryear
A powerful boomerang that generates Ardor the more you deflect it. Charge it by spending Bullets.
Star Upgrades
🔹 🔁 Trickstar – activate the Star to swap positions with it;
🔹 🩸 Bloodstar – activate the Star to detonate a bloody explosion around it;
🔹 🌟 Twinstar – generate the Star faster and enable multiple Stars in the air;
Finish a Journey for the second time to unlock the Star.
🙋 New Characters
🔹 💡 The Lamplighter – a lone, affable Lamplighter that may appear during your Journeys and light your path;
🔹 🚬 Jules – a sarcastic assistant to Morrigan, helping you with Bloodstones, Talents and Sins;
🔹 💀 Sir Scully – Morrigan's smith and knight, helping you with Rotskulls, Weapons and Arts;
Lamplighter
Jules
Sir Scully
💎 Capstone Talents
Impactful and dangerous Talents obtained at the end of a Talent Tree. Dramatically change your journey by choosing these Talents.
🔹❤️🔥 Heartburn – Gain 100 Max Blood. Lose 75 Blood at the start of every combat.
🔹🔴 Crimson and Scarlet – Can't go over 40% Blood. Recover Blood for all melee damage.
🔹🌕 Eclipse – Double all knockback. Enemies take massive damage from hitting the edges of arenas.
🔹🧵 Deathloom – The String has no cooldown. Lose a Dash usage.
💎 New Talents
🔹⭐ Starstruck – The Star stuns enemies for 1s.
🔹🪞 Mirrorfold – Deflect the Star to create a Phantom duplicate of it. Shoot a Phantom Star to detonate it.
⚔️ New Art Refinements
🔹Moonslash - Riposte – Riposte deals heavily increased knockback;
🔹Hot Reload - Precise Shot – with your last Bullets, hit an enemy with Precise Shot to recover all your Bullets;
🔹Librarian - Crook – Crook briefly interrupts enemies.
🔹Deathspear - Bayonet – the Bayonet now deals 8 damage instead of 4.
🌠 Achievements
Steam achievements have been added to the game! Acquire new weapons and meet new characters to complete them.
New Achievements will be added in each new update.
Game Improvements
- New Blessing Screen UI;
Balance Changes
- Sins are now unlocked automatically after unlocking a certain Talent threshold;
- Reduced Talent unlock cost;
- Keys required for each Region reduced to 3;
- After completing 3 Arenas in the same Region, that Region becomes Sanguinary, increasing Bleeding while in their arenas;
