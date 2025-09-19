 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20047910 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ The Constellation System ✨

Activate Constellations to add difficulty modifiers to your Journey, in exchange for extra Souls!

🔹 🍷   Crater - The Cup – Flasks only heal 1 Blood now.

🔹 🐦‍⬛   Corvus - The Crow – Enemies attack more frequently and in greater numbers.

🔹 ♊   Gemini - The Twins – Add two random extra Corruptions to this Journey.

🔹 👑  Cepheus - The King – Bosses become stronger and add variation to their attacks.

🔹 ✝️   Crux - The Southern Cross – Bleeding becomes lethal and slightly faster.

🔹 🧭   Pyxis - The Compass – 5 Keys are required to open each Region's gate.

New Constellations will be added in upcoming updates.


⭐  New Weapon - The Star of Yesteryear

A powerful boomerang that generates Ardor the more you deflect it. Charge it by spending Bullets.

Star Upgrades

🔹 🔁  Trickstar – activate the Star to swap positions with it;

🔹 🩸 Bloodstar – activate the Star to detonate a bloody explosion around it;

🔹 🌟  Twinstar – generate the Star faster and enable multiple Stars in the air;

Finish a Journey for the second time to unlock the Star.


🙋 New Characters

🔹 💡 The Lamplighter – a lone, affable Lamplighter that may appear during your Journeys and light your path;

🔹 🚬  Jules – a sarcastic assistant to Morrigan, helping you with Bloodstones, Talents and Sins;

🔹 💀   Sir Scully – Morrigan's smith and knight, helping you with Rotskulls, Weapons and Arts;

Lamplighter

Jules

Sir Scully

💎  Capstone Talents

Impactful and dangerous Talents obtained at the end of a Talent Tree. Dramatically change your journey by choosing these Talents.

🔹❤️‍🔥 Heartburn – Gain 100 Max Blood. Lose 75 Blood at the start of every combat.

🔹🔴  Crimson and Scarlet – Can't go over 40% Blood. Recover Blood for all melee damage.

🔹🌕  Eclipse – Double all knockback. Enemies take massive damage from hitting the edges of arenas.

🔹🧵  Deathloom – The String has no cooldown. Lose a Dash usage.

💎  New Talents

🔹⭐ Starstruck – The Star stuns enemies for 1s.

🔹🪞 Mirrorfold – Deflect the Star to create a Phantom duplicate of it. Shoot a Phantom Star to detonate it.


⚔️  New Art Refinements

🔹Moonslash - Riposte – Riposte deals heavily increased knockback;

🔹Hot Reload - Precise Shot – with your last Bullets, hit an enemy with Precise Shot to recover all your Bullets;

🔹Librarian - Crook – Crook briefly interrupts enemies.

🔹Deathspear - Bayonet – the Bayonet now deals 8 damage instead of 4.


🌠  Achievements

Steam achievements have been added to the game! Acquire new weapons and meet new characters to complete them.

New Achievements will be added in each new update.


Game Improvements

- New Blessing Screen UI;

Balance Changes

- Sins are now unlocked automatically after unlocking a certain Talent threshold;

- Reduced Talent unlock cost;

- Keys required for each Region reduced to 3;

- After completing 3 Arenas in the same Region, that Region becomes Sanguinary, increasing Bleeding while in their arenas;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471392
  • Loading history…
