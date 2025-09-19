 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20047876 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Update:

  • The size of the fuse has been increased

  • Interfering glare has been removed

  • Sound volume issues have been fixed

Thank you for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3535531
  • Loading history…
