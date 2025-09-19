First, it was apparent that the current save system might be too punishing. Sure, we’ve wanted for it to feel meaningful and scarce, but not punishing. At least not in a sense of punishing you for having a life outside of playing games.
As such, we’re planning to introduce the save on quit feature. It does exactly what you’d expect: automatically saving your game when you decide it’s enough anxiety and dread for today, and press Quit. The save is going to be rewritten each time you quit, though, and isn’t accessible outside of pressing the “Continue” button. Also, keep in mind that quitting via Alt+F4 doesn’t save the game, and you won’t be able to save via this feature on the final day of any ending. On the plus side though, your manual saves will stay after the game’s completion.
Speaking of! The Neighbour. He’s a nice guy, sure, but why do you need to listen to him every time you start a new game? Well, soon you’ll be able to politely tell him that you’ve heard everything he has to say already – skipping his dialogues and the entire 1st day altogether. Which should make restarting the story less tedious.
Before you ask: we did consider making a skip button, which would unlock after the first walkthrough. However, the way dialogues work now, we’d have to manually add it to every single dialogue in the game. Which is not a small task. And also, you might accidentally skip important info when speaking to other guests.
On that note, we’d like to adjust the logic for the FEMA agent as well. Right now, he prioritizes taking away the guests who you’ve checked for Visitor signs, but didn’t threaten with the shotgun. And since it tends to happen with the characters you’re invested in learning more about – you might potentially miss out on seeing their story through the end.
Most importantly, all of this is going to be available… Today!Not Tomorrow. Today!
Lastly, let’s talk about something that's going to take us a bit longer to implement – additional languages. It’s hard to hide anything happening with a game’s page nowadays, but, honestly, we weren’t even thinking about it. The reason why the release version was localized into fewer languages is that translating games takes up a lot of time and resources. And we simply didn’t have them before.
So, we would like to honour what we’ve promised and introduce the following languages in the upcoming months:
- Ukrainian
- Polish
- Turkish
- Italian
We’ll try to deliver them all at once, but, depending on how long the translation itself takes, they might be added in separate updates. Hopefully, they will be here before you decide to replay the game once more.
In any case, No, I’m not a Human has already passed 100,000 copies sold! And we’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of you. For playing. For supporting us. For discussing the game. And for giving it so much praise. You probably hear this a lot, but it does mean a world to us. And we would like to give back, and add even more features to No, I’m not a Human in the future!
For now, though, that’s all we have to share. Oh, wait, actually, there is one more tiny thing. We have a tie-in game bot on both Trioskaz and CR Channel Discords. It’s not a big thing per se, but might be a fun little daily ritual for you. So join either server (or both) and look for the Freak Collector category!
Alright, see ya on the other side!
Trioskaz & CRITICAL REFLEX
