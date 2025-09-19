 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20047582 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added the feature that makes journal notes directly from dialogues
  • Added new weapons, as well as icons and 3D models for some existing ones, e.g. the crafted crossbow
  • Added a new Thieves’ Guild character near the arena
  • You can now complete the Commander quest
  • Increased the variety of enemies in sea encounters
  • Added 18 new achievements (WIP)
  • Fixed a bug where combat encounters in the North would not start
  • Fixed a bug where enemies could spawn in the rest "Camp" location
  • Updated the ship icon on the mini-map
  • Fixed an issue with old saves and the turn counter that could cause combat to freeze.
  • Updated the movement point display in combat when penalties are applied
  • Fixed a bug with the Underground Tunnels cutscene not triggering with older saves
  • Fixed negative damage from the armor-stripping ability
  • Optimized cases where the wrong amount of SP was spent due to height differences
  • Added several new loot points for Clamreach, Grainhold, Noble, Adventurer and Priest dungeons (interiors and exteriors)
  • Increased the number of arrows crafted in one attempt
  • Added new maps for encounters in deserts and jungles
  • Added an animated indicator of when arrows run out in the quiver

