- Added the feature that makes journal notes directly from dialogues
- Added new weapons, as well as icons and 3D models for some existing ones, e.g. the crafted crossbow
- Added a new Thieves’ Guild character near the arena
- You can now complete the Commander quest
- Increased the variety of enemies in sea encounters
- Added 18 new achievements (WIP)
- Fixed a bug where combat encounters in the North would not start
- Fixed a bug where enemies could spawn in the rest "Camp" location
- Updated the ship icon on the mini-map
- Fixed an issue with old saves and the turn counter that could cause combat to freeze.
- Updated the movement point display in combat when penalties are applied
- Fixed a bug with the Underground Tunnels cutscene not triggering with older saves
- Fixed negative damage from the armor-stripping ability
- Optimized cases where the wrong amount of SP was spent due to height differences
- Added several new loot points for Clamreach, Grainhold, Noble, Adventurer and Priest dungeons (interiors and exteriors)
- Increased the number of arrows crafted in one attempt
- Added new maps for encounters in deserts and jungles
- Added an animated indicator of when arrows run out in the quiver
Patch notes for update v.0.8.1
Update notes via Steam Community
