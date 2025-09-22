[New Content]

• Added new Legendary Item X-File

- Increases the usage count of Empowerment items

[Art & Model Adjustments]

• Adjusted materials and textures for Shibako

• Adjusted foot color for Takehime

[Other Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where Attack Speed displayed incorrectly

• Fixed collision issues with map boundaries

• Fixed abnormal Awakening after reconnecting

• Fixed an issue where the achievement “Altimeter” could be completed incorrectly using jump plates or terrain height differences

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.