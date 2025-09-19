 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20047533 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update version to include full game (with expedited first section so players get to section 2 quickly), with all of the fixes that have gone into the demo version, as well as fixes to the rest of the levels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3542991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link