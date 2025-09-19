Greetings, ace conductors!

Fixed the bug that locked already unlocked decorations & upgrades after replaying the tutorial.



Fixed a magnifying glass bug that made it unusable sometimes when playing on a controller.



Fixed rebinded keys displaying incorrectly.



Fixed issues where stats in info on TAB were displayed incorrectly.



Swapped places of unlockable rewards for getting C and B on regular routes - C is now an upgrade and B a decoration.



Fixed travel pass issues on Stone Age route.



Changed money goal logic in assessment a little bit - now it isn't 25% of the score if the player has the goal by the end and 0% if doesn’t. Now that 25% is filled gradually - meaning for example if player has 50% of the goal he will receive 50% of 25% of the score. This should make it easier to get higher grade.



BALANCE CHANGES



These are minor tweaks to make the game a little bit easier on later routes.





Reduced the number of passengers on Beach and following routes.



Rebalanced many passenger items, primarily ones on Beach and Stone Age routes.



Ocean Depths and Space routes were affected too but not that much.



A new patch is already available to download, featuring some fixed issues and small difficulty rebalancing.[*] Endless mode was made a little bit easier too (at least at the beginning).The game already got more than 100 reviews and gets more and more with each day! Your support means a lot, thank you to everyone who has shown troublemakers and faredodgers their place -Here's a little gif we made to celebrate this occasion.