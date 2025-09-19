 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20047496 Edited 19 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, ace conductors!


A new patch is already available to download, featuring some fixed issues and small difficulty rebalancing.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed the bug that locked already unlocked decorations & upgrades after replaying the tutorial.
  • Fixed a magnifying glass bug that made it unusable sometimes when playing on a controller.
  • Fixed rebinded keys displaying incorrectly.
  • Fixed issues where stats in info on TAB were displayed incorrectly.
  • Swapped places of unlockable rewards for getting C and B on regular routes - C is now an upgrade and B a decoration.
  • Fixed travel pass issues on Stone Age route.
  • Changed money goal logic in assessment a little bit - now it isn't 25% of the score if the player has the goal by the end and 0% if doesn’t. Now that 25% is filled gradually - meaning for example if player has 50% of the goal he will receive 50% of 25% of the score. This should make it easier to get higher grade.

    BALANCE CHANGES

    These are minor tweaks to make the game a little bit easier on later routes.

  • Reduced the number of passengers on Beach and following routes.
  • Rebalanced many passenger items, primarily ones on Beach and Stone Age routes.
  • Ocean Depths and Space routes were affected too but not that much.
    • [*] Endless mode was made a little bit easier too (at least at the beginning).

    Since the game became easier you got no more excuses why you didn't S-Rank every route (wink)

    Also, thank you for the warm reception! The game already got more than 100 reviews and gets more and more with each day! Your support means a lot, thank you to everyone who has shown troublemakers and faredodgers their place - we love you.

    Here's a little gif we made to celebrate this occasion.



    See ya later!
    andrground & CRITICAL REFLEX



    Changed files in this update

    Depot 2731331
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link