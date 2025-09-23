Lords & Ladies,



A legendary hero has arrived and with him comes a wave of thunder, lightning, and brand-new features! Here’s everything included in this epic update:

New Champion: Connor MacLeod

The immortal Scottish swordsman from the cult classic Highlander joins March of Empires.

First-ever Champion who can equip 4 Champion Classes at once , making him the strongest Champion to date.

Fully modeled after actor Christopher Lambert .

Unlock him to play through his Almanac Missions, revealing his story and rewarding valuable prizes — including 2,000 Paragon Points for completing the final mission.

New Event Shop: Immortal’s Offerings

Available September 24 – October 7 .

Earn currency by playing time-limited events and spend it in the shop.

Premium items include: Connor MacLeod Champion Scroll Immortal’s Castle City Skin Ramirez’s Katana Equipment



New Equipment & Set Bonus

Ramirez’s Katana : introduces a new stat – Chance for Bonus Relic , giving you extra Relics during Relic Hunt events.

MacLeod’s Longsword : shop-exclusive equipment with a similar bonus, boosting World Encounter events.

Equip both to unlock the new Surge of the Immortal Set, which reduces time in Story Objects during Historical Missions.

New Customization Items

Quickening March Aura : +75% March Speed.

Immortal’s Surge Castle Fire : adds style while burning enemy castles.

Both included in the upcoming Season Pass (starting September 24).

Alliance Customization

New Alliance Flag Icon: MacLeod’s Clan Mountains.

New Feature: Master Event

Earn extra rewards for participating in Alliance Events.

3 reward columns : Column 1: free rewards for participation. Column 2: unlocked with the Master Event Pass Column 3: unlocked when Alliance members gift tokens (requires 5 tokens).



New Challenge: Barbarian Horde Level 8

Stronger, deadlier, and impossible to defeat alone.

Rally with allies to conquer them and claim massive Gold rewards .

High risk, high reward — teamwork required!

New Realm Age: Age of Valor

Includes new Encounter bonuses.

Unlocks the new Paragon Ability: Commander Shout, perfect for tackling high-level Barbarian Hordes.

That’s everything in Update 81! Gather your allies, sharpen your swords, and prepare for the storm — because in the end… there can be only one!