 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20047394 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lords & Ladies,


A legendary hero has arrived and with him comes a wave of thunder, lightning, and brand-new features! Here’s everything included in this epic update:

New Champion: Connor MacLeod

  • The immortal Scottish swordsman from the cult classic Highlander joins March of Empires.

  • First-ever Champion who can equip 4 Champion Classes at once, making him the strongest Champion to date.

  • Fully modeled after actor Christopher Lambert.

  • Unlock him to play through his Almanac Missions, revealing his story and rewarding valuable prizes — including 2,000 Paragon Points for completing the final mission.

New Event Shop: Immortal’s Offerings

  • Available September 24 – October 7.

  • Earn currency by playing time-limited events and spend it in the shop.

  • Premium items include:

    • Connor MacLeod Champion Scroll

    • Immortal’s Castle City Skin

    • Ramirez’s Katana Equipment

New Equipment & Set Bonus

  • Ramirez’s Katana: introduces a new stat – Chance for Bonus Relic, giving you extra Relics during Relic Hunt events.

  • MacLeod’s Longsword: shop-exclusive equipment with a similar bonus, boosting World Encounter events.

  • Equip both to unlock the new Surge of the Immortal Set, which reduces time in Story Objects during Historical Missions.

 

New Customization Items

  • Quickening March Aura: +75% March Speed.

  • Immortal’s Surge Castle Fire: adds style while burning enemy castles.

  • Both included in the upcoming Season Pass (starting September 24).

Alliance Customization

  • New Alliance Flag Icon: MacLeod’s Clan Mountains.

New Feature: Master Event

  • Earn extra rewards for participating in Alliance Events.

  • 3 reward columns:

    • Column 1: free rewards for participation.

    • Column 2: unlocked with the Master Event Pass

    • Column 3: unlocked when Alliance members gift tokens (requires 5 tokens).

New Challenge: Barbarian Horde Level 8

  • Stronger, deadlier, and impossible to defeat alone.

  • Rally with allies to conquer them and claim massive Gold rewards.

  • High risk, high reward — teamwork required!

New Realm Age: Age of Valor

  • Includes new Encounter bonuses.

  • Unlocks the new Paragon Ability: Commander Shout, perfect for tackling high-level Barbarian Hordes.

That’s everything in Update 81! Gather your allies, sharpen your swords, and prepare for the storm — because in the end… there can be only one!

Changed files in this update

March of Empires Content Depot 702321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link