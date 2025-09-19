 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20047352
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New art in many of the lodge's interactions
  • Fixed a pile of bugs:

    • Some blocking issues addressed
    • Some instances of Monster animation issues
    • UI issues
    • Stats appearing as a result of attacks, kills, etc. working much smoother

