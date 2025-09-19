- New art in many of the lodge's interactions
- Fixed a pile of bugs:
- Some blocking issues addressed
- Some instances of Monster animation issues
- UI issues
- Stats appearing as a result of attacks, kills, etc. working much smoother
Build 0.1.2025.9.19 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
