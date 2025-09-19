This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this article, we’d like to share what’s been prepared for the third wave of testing for Breach Operation!

Access to the Operations OTS

As mentioned in our previous article , this wave of access is reserved for players who haven’t yet taken part in Operations testing. But don’t worry — everyone will get their turn! Global players will be invited to the next stage of the Operations OTS, which will introduce modules, one of the key rewards of Operations. You can learn more about Modules here.

Join us on Discord this Saturday for a stream where we’ll be showcasing the latest updates to Operations OTS! Drop by, share your thoughts, and let us know what you think. The exact time will be announced in an upcoming news post.

What changes await us in the third OTS wave?

New passive abilities added for Assault and Operative. Assault: Steadfastness — stability increased by 70%. Operative: Iron Grip — weapon recoil is reduced by 30%.

Active abilities (except Powerful Shot) and the passive ability At the Last Moment now have first-person animations when activated.

Added Difficulty Modifiers.

All checkpoints are now considered safe zones, which prohibits the use of weapons and abilities.

Added enemy abilities voiceovers.

Added zombie enemies faces.

The items Storyteller’s Cloak, Artist’s Cloak, and PROHelper’s Aurora are now considered combo suits.

Updated and added relevant articles on How to play Operations mode guide.

Reduced the health of enemies in critical condition.

What do we expect from this wave?

First and foremost, we want to evaluate the impact of the Modifiers on gameplay — to understand how engaging, varied, and balanced they are.

What are Modifiers?

Difficulty Modifiers are effects that remain active throughout the entire Operation and change the gameplay by adding extra challenges and/or advantages.

The number of Modifiers depends on your Access Level. One Modifier unlocks for every three levels of Access.

Access is the difficulty level of the Operation. The higher the Access, the tougher the enemies.

Thus:

Access 1–2: no Modifiers.

Access 3–5: one Modifier.

Access 6–8: two Modifiers.

Access 9+: three Modifiers.

Modifiers will change daily, and in the future we plan to rotate them weekly.

Modifiers of the third OTS wave

Booming Day — the blast radius is increased by 25%, and the damage from explosion is doubled.

Freeze — you take 40 damage per second while not moving in space.

Plague City — upon the death of an enemy within a radius of 3 meters, an infection spreads, dealing 6 damage per second for 5 seconds.

Berserkers — enemies with less than 50% health deal an additional 20% damage.

Swirl — the speed of all entities is increased by 25%.

Ratcatcher’s Rage — rats appear at the location of enemy deaths, with their number depending on the enemy’s difficulty.

Vampirism — all incoming healing is reduced by 60%. Killing an enemy restores a percentage of health based on enemy difficulty.

Glass Cannon — enemy health is reduced by 25%. Enemy damage is increased by 25%.

Chrono Rift — enemy ability cast speed is reduced by 30%. Player ability cooldown speed is reduced by 30%.

Short Day — the duration of all effects is reduced by 50%.

Long Day — the duration of all effects is increased by 50%.

Equipment Interference — you cannot see the cooldown time of abilities, only whether they are available for use.

You can also check the currently active Modifiers in the help menu by pressing ~ key.