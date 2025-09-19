Bug fixes
Fixed an issue in multiplayer where players could join an already-deployed session and the game would become unplayable.
Fixed a bug in multiplayer where non-host players could launch into the world from the lobby.
Known issues
Thank you very much to everyone who has been playing since the start of Early Access.
To address the currently confirmed issues, we plan to release a hotfix sometime next week.
We are prioritizing fixes for the following frequently reported points:
UI / UX: We will improve the automatic text advance in dialogue speech bubbles in the October update.
Multiplayer / Network: We are sequentially addressing connection instability and behavior in random matchmaking.
*Note: for random matchmaking we are also considering a fundamental overhaul as part of the large December update.*
We will publish full hotfix details in the patch notes when the update is released. We’ll continue improving the game with reference to your feedback — thank you for your continued support.
Other known issues (selected)
Backgrounds may not display correctly when zooming the screen in/out.
In Goddess' Game, if Oath Level is 1 or higher and Summon Strong Foe is enabled, reward items may fail to drop.
Some languages contain incorrect translations.
Some screens may not respond correctly when using a controller.
We have confirmed an issue where, if you exit via Suspend Save, then join multiplayer and switch to another player character, the character from the resumed suspend save can change.
Issues already listed in the v0.5.2 release notes (reposted here for reference)
Player desyncs in multiplayer.
After switch selection, some players’ doors may not open, blocking progress.
In certain multiplayer cutscenes, other players’ animations may not display correctly.
Altar text may overflow in some languages.
Missing characters / glyphs in some languages.
Player enhancement descriptions for From the Brink and Never Surrender differ from their actual effects.
The display for the Healing Spring may be incorrect in-world.
Barrier values may not carry over when resuming from a Suspend Save.
If time runs out while the Ratakaruta selection screen is open, the selection screen may remain after phase transition.
Damage/heal calculations that include decimals may be incorrectly truncated, causing small result deviations.
Critical checks for multi-hit attacks are currently evaluated per action rather than per hit.
Chain Lightning’s Ratatability and Decorune damage buff do not activate for enemies other than the directly hit target.
Facility unlock demos may not display correctly when returning to Rataport.
Certain Crow lines may not display.
Resuming from Suspend Save may be counted as an extra deployment.
Boss defeat SE may play unexpectedly upon resuming from Suspend Save.
When acquiring Ratakaruta after resuming, “Swap” may incorrectly display as “Obtain.”
Some popup help screens still show old-version in-game assets.
Incorrect description text for Magical Cobun’s hustle skill Gravity Wand in some language builds.
Element Force Ratakaruta effect text may display incorrectly.
Repeated fast operations in the Crafting screen may temporarily lower performance.
Bottom-of-screen control guides may overlap with guides from other screens.
Ratakaruta ownership info may not display when obtaining them at an Altar.
After resuming from Suspend Save, items and shop inventories in intervals may change.
Bombardier Cobun’s squad skill Rolling Bomb may exhibit unintended behavior when colliding with the Goodie Gate.
If Max HP Up is obtained while a barrier is active, barrier amount may increase.
Markers at boss attack impact points may sometimes remain visible after impact.
Changed files in this update