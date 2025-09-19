Bug fixes

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where players could join an already-deployed session and the game would become unplayable.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer where non-host players could launch into the world from the lobby.

Known issues

Thank you very much to everyone who has been playing since the start of Early Access.

To address the currently confirmed issues, we plan to release a hotfix sometime next week.



We are prioritizing fixes for the following frequently reported points:

UI / UX: We will improve the automatic text advance in dialogue speech bubbles in the October update.

Multiplayer / Network: We are sequentially addressing connection instability and behavior in random matchmaking.

*Note: for random matchmaking we are also considering a fundamental overhaul as part of the large December update.*

We will publish full hotfix details in the patch notes when the update is released. We’ll continue improving the game with reference to your feedback — thank you for your continued support.

Other known issues (selected)

Backgrounds may not display correctly when zooming the screen in/out.

In Goddess' Game, if Oath Level is 1 or higher and Summon Strong Foe is enabled, reward items may fail to drop.

Some languages contain incorrect translations.

Some screens may not respond correctly when using a controller.

We have confirmed an issue where, if you exit via Suspend Save, then join multiplayer and switch to another player character, the character from the resumed suspend save can change.

Issues already listed in the v0.5.2 release notes (reposted here for reference)