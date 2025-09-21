 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20047159 Edited 21 September 2025 – 01:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve rolling out a new update focused on stability, performance, and usability improvements, along with important fixes and upcoming content this weekend.

Improvements

  • Enhanced item displays for clearer information.

  • Refined menu UI for smoother navigation.

  • Better drone UX for easier control.

  • Improved matchmaking system for fairer battles.

  • Optimized network connectivity to reduce lag.

  • General game performance improvements.

  • Expanded localization support across multiple regions.

Fixes

  • Corrected EMP damage calculations.

  • Resolved issues with AI commands.

  • Fixed fleet leaderboard inconsistencies.

  • Addressed login problems.

  • Eliminated various crash bugs.

Balance & Content

  • Balance updates applied across key systems.

  • New equipment arriving next week – stay tuned!

