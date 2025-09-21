We’ve rolling out a new update focused on stability, performance, and usability improvements, along with important fixes and upcoming content this weekend.
Improvements
Enhanced item displays for clearer information.
Refined menu UI for smoother navigation.
Better drone UX for easier control.
Improved matchmaking system for fairer battles.
Optimized network connectivity to reduce lag.
General game performance improvements.
Expanded localization support across multiple regions.
Fixes
Corrected EMP damage calculations.
Resolved issues with AI commands.
Fixed fleet leaderboard inconsistencies.
Addressed login problems.
Eliminated various crash bugs.
Balance & Content
Balance updates applied across key systems.
New equipment arriving next week – stay tuned!
