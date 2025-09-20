 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20046968 Edited 20 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


This update introduces physics engine changes, focusing on performance and determinism.

⚡ Performance
  • Partially multi-threaded physics updates.
  • Rewrote Godot's raycasting system from scratch (testers estimate 100-300% performance improvements)


⚙️ Determinism
  • Fixed inconsistencies in the first generation, newly created cars, the wheel sensor, and after pausing the simulation.
  • Improved determinism to ~99% (collisions remain non-deterministic).


🔧 Settings
  • Added "Maximum Parallelism" setting to control thread count.
  • Increased default max population to 800 (up to 3000).
  • Added a "Lap Time" reward (set this to -100% if you want fast lap times)


🖼️ UI
  • Standardized terminology (e.g., "Score" is now "Distance").
  • Fixed lap time rounding issues.

