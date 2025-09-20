This update introduces physics engine changes, focusing on performance and determinism.
⚡ Performance
- Partially multi-threaded physics updates.
- Rewrote Godot's raycasting system from scratch (testers estimate 100-300% performance improvements)
⚙️ Determinism
- Fixed inconsistencies in the first generation, newly created cars, the wheel sensor, and after pausing the simulation.
- Improved determinism to ~99% (collisions remain non-deterministic).
🔧 Settings
- Added "Maximum Parallelism" setting to control thread count.
- Increased default max population to 800 (up to 3000).
- Added a "Lap Time" reward (set this to -100% if you want fast lap times)
🖼️ UI
- Standardized terminology (e.g., "Score" is now "Distance").
- Fixed lap time rounding issues.
Changed files in this update