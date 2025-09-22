 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome, Survivor!


We're releasing a hotfix update for version 0.9. The changes are as follows:

  • Dead Terminal: Passing trains appear more frequently.
  • Bricklayer enemy projectiles now collide with the trains rather than passing through them.
  • Fixed "Nuclear Fusion" item sound effects not being bound to volume settings.
  • Fixed "Grenade Trail: Infinite" ability causing stuttering at run endscreens (game over).
  • Fixed "Arrow Rain: Thunderstruck" ability not being displayed correctly.
  • Fixed incorrect Infinite Mode Cash & Specialization stat scale calculations.
  • Vulkan Graphics API has been added to the supported launch parameters ( -force-vulkan ).
  • Stability tweaks & fixes.

Remember: If you encounter any crashes or freezes, please remember to check out the Troubleshooting Guide for info on how to either fix them and/or how to best report them to us.

More improvements and additions are coming, so keep up your feedback and suggestions!

ㅤStay awesome,
ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio


Changed files in this update

