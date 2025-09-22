Welcome, Survivor!
We're releasing a hotfix update for version 0.9. The changes are as follows:
- Dead Terminal: Passing trains appear more frequently.
- Bricklayer enemy projectiles now collide with the trains rather than passing through them.
- Fixed "Nuclear Fusion" item sound effects not being bound to volume settings.
- Fixed "Grenade Trail: Infinite" ability causing stuttering at run endscreens (game over).
- Fixed "Arrow Rain: Thunderstruck" ability not being displayed correctly.
- Fixed incorrect Infinite Mode Cash & Specialization stat scale calculations.
- Vulkan Graphics API has been added to the supported launch parameters ( -force-vulkan ).
- Stability tweaks & fixes.
Remember: If you encounter any crashes or freezes, please remember to check out the Troubleshooting Guide for info on how to either fix them and/or how to best report them to us.
More improvements and additions are coming, so keep up your feedback and suggestions!
ㅤStay awesome,
ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio
