First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during this year of early access, and throughout the game's four-year development. Making a solo game is already a challenge, but doing it on this scale is a daunting task. I know there are many aspects of the game that are far from perfect or how I would like them to be, but I have given my all to make it the best I could, and in the end, I'm happy with the result. Without further ado, I will detail the changes that have been made.





Game ending:

As I mentioned in the previous announcement, a good portion of development time has been spent on this section, and it's the one I'm going to give the fewest details about to avoid spoiling the ending. Cinematics, combat, dialogue, the opening of the wormhole... I hope you like it.

Achievements:

14 achievements have been added. Only one of them is hidden, and all can be unlocked in a single playthrough. They are not intended to be particularly difficult feats, but rather milestones within the story, and are easily obtainable.

Mountains:

A new level of realism has been added to the environment. The map generation code has been modified to favor the appearance of high mountains, as this is the only place where the rarest minerals can be found. Jagged rocks have also been added to the sides of mountains, deserts, and grasslands. These new jagged rocks make it more difficult to access higher areas, and most of the time you'll have to take a detour or spend time climbing between them. Plants were previously not allowed to generate in steeper areas, these areas are now covered in rocks.

Interface improvement:

Some menus and the loading screen have been redesigned.

Multiple images have been added, and some shaders have been added to interface elements.

The boundaries of each menu have been redefined to clearly distinguish the different sections.

The low health indicator has been reworked.

Visual indicators for heat and cold have been added as full-screen effects.





Graphic improvement:

New post-processing effects have been added, and existing ones have been adjusted and improved.

Insects have been added to different areas of the terrain, along with vultures to locate fallen enemies.

Flocks of birds have been added to trees, which will scatter when hit.

Many animations have been improved, including eating, drinking, bow animations, and existing cinematics.

Impact effects have been added to all types of contact surfaces. Any game element that blocks movement is now susceptible to displaying an impact effect when hit with a weapon.

Ambient lighting and the transition between day and night have been improved.

The fog level has been reduced to improve visibility.

The effects of magic skills have been improved to make them more impressive.





Sound:

All missing sound effects have been added. Sounds of falling trees, rivers, lakes, and enemies. Sound effects for magic abilities, food, drink, insects, birds, and many others.

Multiple ambient music tracks have been added, both in the environment and in abandoned facilities.

Combat music has been added and a system has been implemented to identify when the player enters and exits combat.

The final dialogues have been added and some old ones have been reworked.

An effect has been created to simulate underwater sound in rivers and lakes.





Items:

Various food items have been added. They can be found in shops and abandoned houses in villages. Perishable foods will be rotten and eating them will be counterproductive.

The positions of bows and arrows in the hands have been adjusted for better visibility.

The forging system has been adjusted so that the view is completely vertical and distances can be measured more accurately. An indicator has also been added to the forging menu to show the minimum and maximum characteristics obtainable for the selected materials and weapon type.

Weapon collisions have been improved to be more accurate, especially for hand-forged weapons.







I hope you enjoy the game, and thank you again for playing.



