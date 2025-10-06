 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20046904 Edited 6 October 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added support for additional content.
• Fixed an issue where Unite Attacks and Burst Skills did not activate correctly under certain conditions.
• Fixed an issue where the action speed adjustments based on difficulty for bosses were not applied correctly.
• Fixed an issue where effects in high-difficulty dungeons such as "Dripcrystal Cave: Peculiar" were not applied correctly.
• Fixed display issues with character models and background models.
• Adjusted UI display information and fixed related issues.
• Added minor adjustments and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3259601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link