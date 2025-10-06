• Added support for additional content.

• Fixed an issue where Unite Attacks and Burst Skills did not activate correctly under certain conditions.

• Fixed an issue where the action speed adjustments based on difficulty for bosses were not applied correctly.

• Fixed an issue where effects in high-difficulty dungeons such as "Dripcrystal Cave: Peculiar" were not applied correctly.

• Fixed display issues with character models and background models.

• Adjusted UI display information and fixed related issues.

• Added minor adjustments and bug fixes.